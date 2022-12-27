James Bond

Hi team,
First off, thanks for your kind advice on my other thread regarding the fridge cabinet sizing - a solution has been found which allows for a very decent size fridge (450L~) and the ability to remove the cabinets should this be needed in the future.
I'm in the market for a 60cm wall oven, the budget is 2k max but I'm a bit confused as to what I should go for.
- Miele is out of budget range.
- Bosch 71L Series 4 - HBA574EB0A - $1,899.00 Cheapest Bosch with pyrolytic function, Made in Turkey, ranked 5th overall by Consumer NZ (March 2022 testing)
- Electrolux 72L UltimateTaste 500 EVE614DSE - $1,884.00 Cheapest Electrolux with pyrolytic, Made in Australia, cannot find a single non-5 star review.
- AEG 8 Function SteamBake Oven BEK455320M - $1,629.00 Not pyrolytic, 5-year warranty, Made in???
- Bosch 71L Series 4 HBA534ES0A - $1,489.00 Cheapest Bosch but no pyrolytic function, Made in Turkey
- Beko 72L Multifunction Aeroperfect BBO6851PDX - $1,289.00 Ok it's a BEKO but it's a lot of oven for the money, 5 year warranty with pyrolytic and steam.
Any other suggestions? Thank you 🙏