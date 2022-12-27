Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYWall/Built-in Oven buying advice
James Bond

1176 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

#302839 27-Dec-2022 11:54
Send private message

Hi team,

 

First off, thanks for your kind advice on my other thread regarding the fridge cabinet sizing - a solution has been found which allows for a very decent size fridge (450L~) and the ability to remove the cabinets should this be needed in the future.

 

I'm in the market for a 60cm wall oven, the budget is 2k max but I'm a bit confused as to what I should go for.

 

  • Miele is out of budget range.
  • Bosch 71L Series 4 - HBA574EB0A - $1,899.00 Cheapest Bosch with pyrolytic function, Made in Turkey, ranked 5th overall by Consumer NZ (March 2022 testing)
  • Electrolux 72L UltimateTaste 500 EVE614DSE - $1,884.00 Cheapest Electrolux with pyrolytic, Made in Australia, cannot find a single non-5 star review.
  • AEG 8 Function SteamBake Oven BEK455320M - $1,629.00 Not pyrolytic, 5-year warranty, Made in???
  • Bosch 71L Series 4 HBA534ES0A - $1,489.00 Cheapest Bosch but no pyrolytic function, Made in Turkey
  • Beko 72L Multifunction Aeroperfect BBO6851PDX - $1,289.00 Ok it's a BEKO but it's a lot of oven for the money, 5 year warranty with pyrolytic and steam.

Any other suggestions? Thank you 🙏

Create new topic
Dingbatt
6042 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3014236 27-Dec-2022 12:07
Send private message quote this post

I suggest you don’t buy a Smeg. Great cooking functions but abysmal build quality. We are sick of having to keep repairing it, so will be replaced, but probably with a Miele, which you have excluded due cost.

 

Get pyrolytic if you can. This function is well worth the extra expense.




“We’ve arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996

Create new topic





News and reviews »

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24

JBL Showcases New True Wireless Headphones
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:19


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 