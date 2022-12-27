James Bond

Hi team,

First off, thanks for your kind advice on my other thread regarding the fridge cabinet sizing - a solution has been found which allows for a very decent size fridge (450L~) and the ability to remove the cabinets should this be needed in the future.

I'm in the market for a 60cm wall oven, the budget is 2k max but I'm a bit confused as to what I should go for.

Miele is out of budget range.

Bosch 71L Series 4 - HBA574EB0A - $1,899.00 Cheapest Bosch with pyrolytic function, Made in Turkey, ranked 5th overall by Consumer NZ (March 2022 testing)

Cheapest Bosch with pyrolytic function, Made in Turkey, ranked 5th overall by Consumer NZ (March 2022 testing) Electrolux 72L UltimateTaste 500 EVE614DSE - $1,884.00 Cheapest Electrolux with pyrolytic, Made in Australia, cannot find a single non-5 star review.

Cheapest Electrolux with pyrolytic, Made in Australia, cannot find a single non-5 star review. AEG 8 Function SteamBake Oven BEK455320M - $1,629.00 Not pyrolytic, 5-year warranty, Made in???

Not pyrolytic, 5-year warranty, Made in??? Bosch 71L Series 4 HBA534ES0A - $1,489.00 Cheapest Bosch but no pyrolytic function, Made in Turkey

- Cheapest Bosch but no pyrolytic function, Made in Turkey Beko 72L Multifunction Aeroperfect BBO6851PDX - $1,289.00 Ok it's a BEKO but it's a lot of oven for the money, 5 year warranty with pyrolytic and steam.

Any other suggestions? Thank you 🙏