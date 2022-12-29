Hey folks,

I've been slowly building a wood cabin for a wfh office. I'm now at the point of laying the floor but due to delays in building the cabin due to covid and other reasons, the floor boards have suffered from sun burn due to being exposed whilst we where sick and out of action.

See this image of them laid out in the cabin.. the timber is nordic spruce so light coloured with the burnt bits the darker orange colour.

What I'm seeking is advice on how to treat this. The plan was to poly the floor but clearly I need to deal with the colour differences. Can you stain/dye the floor first to cover the differences or does it really need to be sanded? Can this actually be fixed?

Happy to get any advice and thoughts from any resident wood expert!

Thanks,

Chris