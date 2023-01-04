Bathroom wall is currently stripped off. There is no insulation behind the shower wall and there was a bit of a noise heard when someone was using the shower. It's an interior wall where a bedroom is next to the bathroom. Downstairs shower wall has no insulation as well but I'm not bothered because it's a toilet room next to it. I'm thinking of putting a regular Pink Batts Silencer wall insulation or Bradford Gold R2.2. Can I put an internal wall insulation behind the shower wall without creating a problem in the future? I can't find a building code about this. I can't find any resource in NZ search. All I see is overseas references.