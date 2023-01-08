Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYBackfilling spaces in paved garden steps with ...?

neb

neb

7426 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#302982 8-Jan-2023 20:30
Send private message

The Casa has a flight of paved steps running down into the garden, railroad sleeper surrounds filled with brick paving and a gap at the back where it wasn't worth slicing up lots of bricks to fill a narrow channel. There's a bit of hardfill packed in there, but over time a layer of topsoil has accumulated and is getting deeper and more crowded with junk that self-seeds in there. This is it after yet another cleanout:

 

 

 

 

I don't want to just line it with a strip of ugly concrete so was thinking of getting a bag of builders mix, dampening it a bit, and mixing in a half-bag of leftover grout I've had sitting around. The idea isn't to make concrete but more a fortified hardfill that doesn't scatter all over the place when leaves on top of it get raked off.

 

 

It seems like a no-brainer, but I'm sure if I go to it right now someone will come along in the future and say "well, that looks pretty good, but did you think about using ...?", so I thought I'd run it past the peanut gallery here first.

Create new topic

mdf

mdf
3163 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3018676 8-Jan-2023 21:20
Send private message quote this post

Seems like a reasonable plan, though I'd be inclined to use top course rather than builders mix. Builders mix has a lot of sand. I'm not sure how much hold the grout will provide and the sand may wash away. Top course compacts really nicely into hard fill. I'd guess a plate compactor won't work for you, but a ram will get it quite compact (I have previously added handles to a fencepost for this - works reasonably well).

 

Another possible option. A friend has just made a new patio with big pavers and put no mow in the joins. I didn't think this would work but it actually looks fantastic.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24

JBL Showcases New True Wireless Headphones
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:19


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 