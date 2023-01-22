Hi just wondering if anyone uses a digital or smart pH meter for their spa that they can recomend?



I can see a few digital ones online but no clue how accurate they are eg



https://www.mightyape.co.nz/product/high-precision-digital-water-ph-tester/36288747?gclid=Cj0KCQiAt66eBhCnARIsAKf3ZNG7RRN-glrLKBYa32SlUpBtLvmZbWiQSF7gmgpCjqCPIqZhHjJfJecaAl9MEALw_wcB





As for the smart version only can find one and its was too expensive (440 Euros)!



https://baltresto.com/shop/wood-fired-hot-tubs/hot-tub-accessories/smart-water-thermometer-with-app





