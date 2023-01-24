We have a water leak outside our house that is discharging maybe 1-3L of clear drinking water per minute into the road gutter. It's leaking from the road right outside our driveway, going into the gutter, running down the gutter towards the council drain. Wellington Water have called it low priority because there's so many water leaks that are worse. Birds bathe in it. Dogs drink from it. It'll be fixed eventually - probably when it turns into a geyser or when the road collapses as we drive over it.

Until it's fixed I wonder if there's any practical way to collect some of this water to water my very brown looking lawn. The water would have to come up over the footpath, then down again, rising up 10 - 15cm and going across 2-3 meters of driveway. The water looks to be clean and clear to me, and given the water has cracked the road I suspect it's a water mains. I suspect the water would have to go into a barrel / container of some kind that I could water the lawn from.

Given this could be fixed tomorrow (yeah right) this would have to be a low / no cost exercise. I can't think of any way to collect it without some kind of a pump connected to a hose. The water is about 7 - 11mm deep in the gutter. The volume is about 10 - 20% of a tap turned on full, so it would take some time to collect enough water to water the lawn.

Any bright ideas?