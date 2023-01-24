Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Suggestion to collect water leaking on public road to water grass
timmmay

#303206 24-Jan-2023 15:11
We have a water leak outside our house that is discharging maybe 1-3L of clear drinking water per minute into the road gutter. It's leaking from the road right outside our driveway, going into the gutter, running down the gutter towards the council drain. Wellington Water have called it low priority because there's so many water leaks that are worse. Birds bathe in it. Dogs drink from it. It'll be fixed eventually - probably when it turns into a geyser or when the road collapses as we drive over it.

 

Until it's fixed I wonder if there's any practical way to collect some of this water to water my very brown looking lawn. The water would have to come up over the footpath, then down again, rising up 10 - 15cm and going across 2-3 meters of driveway. The water looks to be clean and clear to me, and given the water has cracked the road I suspect it's a water mains. I suspect the water would have to go into a barrel  / container of some kind that I could water the lawn from.

 

Given this could be fixed tomorrow (yeah right) this would have to be a low / no cost exercise. I can't think of any way to collect it without some kind of a pump connected to a hose. The water is about 7 - 11mm deep in the gutter. The volume is about 10 - 20% of a tap turned on full, so it would take some time to collect enough water to water the lawn.

 

Any bright ideas?

Silvrav
  #3026426 24-Jan-2023 15:28
As you mentioned you would need to catch it (by makeshift funnel, etc) into a barrel/container. From there you can water by hand or use a submersible pump to get enough pressure to use a hose.

 

 

 

However is it an open stormwater channel exposed to the road? you might end up getting contaminates you don't want (oil, petrol, diesel) that will contaminate the water and potentially kill off your lawn.

 

 

 

Great thought to use/save the water but long term it might not be worth it.

mdf

mdf
  #3026442 24-Jan-2023 15:56
Have you got a water blaster / pressure washer?

johno1234
  #3026445 24-Jan-2023 16:03
As mentioned, you need to divert it into a catchment deep enough to put the pickup of a suction pump. If it's public land you probably can't dig a sump, so next option would be to build a bund to capture it do a depth that can be sucked up.

 

None of this would be worth the effort IMHO.

 

 



timmmay

  #3026455 24-Jan-2023 16:16
mdf: Have you got a water blaster / pressure washer?


Yes.

