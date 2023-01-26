Just did this exercise a few months back, I am fussy on big purchases, and take time to do due diligence.

It was pretty clear wherever we went to avoid F&P. They use to be good, but not now (made by a different factory in China from memory). High failure rates and reliability issues abound. We didn't come across a single retailer who recommended an F&P machine over others. I am sure there are many happy customers, otherwise they wouldn't keep making them, but we decided to give them a pass.

AEG are pushed heavily by HN, as the single NZ distributor (bigger markup?). Models are not all made equal, with reports over the ditch of performance or reliability issues. We gave them a pass too.

Miele were consistently touted as the best of the best as far as reliability and longevity was concerned, but not so great on value for money, with some models being over twice the price of equivalent brands with same features. We gave them a pass, purely on value for money, the extra you got in performance and reliability, just wasn't worth the premium price.

We narrowed the search to Bosch or LG. We did prefer the Bosch but the models available at that time lacked some features we were keen on. Still on the fence, we ended up going for a direct-drive LG because it offered better value for money, particularly when it came up at a great sale price. A warning with LG, not all their models are created equal, you really have to look at the model numbers and go onto their website to see what the features are, they look exactly the same externally (unless you look really hard and know what you are looking for) so if you see machines at vastly different price points, just make sure you are comparing apples with apples.

That was our experience anyway.