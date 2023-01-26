Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYNew front loading washing machine - Standouts or ones to avoid?
CrazyM

56 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

#303225 26-Jan-2023 06:55
Send private message quote this post

My Panasonic NA-148VG3 front loading washing died in the middle of a load yesterday. Upon autopsy it looks like a diode (or similar sized component) has blown up on the PCB. A replacement PCB is not available online (and approximately $400 when it is in stock) so given that its 11 years old and I'm not that interested in trying to repair given the amount of epoxy potting on the circuit board I guess its time for replacement.

 

Anyone got any recommendations they would like to share on front loaders? The Panasonic was a 8kg model but I'd probably be interested in moving up a size with the kids getting bigger. I dont have any special requirements, reliability would be my number 1, budget I expect to be <$2000 but I dont mind going over it if there is added value.

 

Cheers for any information you can provide

Create new topic
timmmay
19049 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3027208 26-Jan-2023 07:12
Send private message quote this post

I've had a F&P front loader for a few years, it works well and it's been reliable so far. The main difference between the bottom and top of the range was minor, we got the top because it didn't cost much more and I think had programs we thought were more useful. My previous F&P top loader lasted 10+ years no issues, though they don't like being waterblasted.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies.
scuwp
3641 posts

Uber Geek


  #3027222 26-Jan-2023 08:07
Send private message quote this post

Just did this exercise a few months back, I am fussy on big purchases, and take time to do due diligence.  

 

It was pretty clear wherever we went to avoid F&P.  They use to be good, but not now (made by a different factory in China from memory).  High failure rates and reliability issues abound.  We didn't come across a single retailer who recommended an F&P machine over others. I am sure there are many happy customers, otherwise they wouldn't keep making them, but we decided to give them a pass.  

 

AEG are pushed heavily by HN, as the single NZ distributor (bigger markup?).  Models are not all made equal, with reports over the ditch of performance or reliability issues. We gave them a pass too. 

 

Miele were consistently touted as the best of the best as far as reliability and longevity was concerned, but not so great on value for money, with some models being over twice the price of equivalent brands with same features.  We gave them a pass, purely on value for money, the extra you got in performance and reliability, just wasn't worth the premium price. 

 

We narrowed the search to Bosch or LG.  We did prefer the Bosch but the models available at that time lacked some features we were keen on.  Still on the fence, we ended up going for a direct-drive LG because it offered better value for money, particularly when it came up at a great sale price.  A warning with LG, not all their models are created equal, you really have to look at the model numbers and go onto their website to see what the features are, they look exactly the same externally (unless you look really hard and know what you are looking for) so if you see machines at vastly different price points, just make sure you are comparing apples with apples. 

 

That was our experience anyway.             




Never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity - Robert J Hanlon

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS923+ Review
Posted 15-Jan-2023 16:59

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 