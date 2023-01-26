My Panasonic NA-148VG3 front loading washing died in the middle of a load yesterday. Upon autopsy it looks like a diode (or similar sized component) has blown up on the PCB. A replacement PCB is not available online (and approximately $400 when it is in stock) so given that its 11 years old and I'm not that interested in trying to repair given the amount of epoxy potting on the circuit board I guess its time for replacement.
Anyone got any recommendations they would like to share on front loaders? The Panasonic was a 8kg model but I'd probably be interested in moving up a size with the kids getting bigger. I dont have any special requirements, reliability would be my number 1, budget I expect to be <$2000 but I dont mind going over it if there is added value.
Cheers for any information you can provide