Ripple control/pilots generally aren't being installed on new connections/shifts but they still exist on installations they were installed on. They may not be getting controlled but they also may be - totally depends on your retailer. Is it actually a ripple control or is it on the pilot system? can you take a photo of your metering set up?

There are two systems in place - ripple control is the one that will get a signal at a certain frequency to switch the relay, there is also a pilot system where a separate pilot cable comes in from the street and gets turned on/off to power a relay

The ripple relay is usually a grey/white box with clear plastic at the top portion of it and the pilot system typically uses a black box - that's going by installations done within the last couple of decades or so (older may have all sorts of different devices)

If it's the black box it's entirely possible the pilot hot water system is offline due to a fault. Either way you can try Vector faults first, residential customers get so many free callouts a year. They might be able to tell you over the phone also