Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYCalipers - recommendations for affordable but decent quality digital calipers
jonathan18

6477 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#303346 3-Feb-2023 12:03
Send private message quote this post

I'm looking to buy some digital callipers like those in the image below; I had planned on buying some cheap ones from AE but then came across reviews of very similar ones at Bunnings where they get panned for accuracy and longevity (https://www.bunnings.co.nz/craftright-150mm-digital-caliper_p5660742). 

 

Can anyone recommend a particular model (and source) that's both affordable and of decent enough quality? Happy to buy off sites like AE or locally, but just don't want to need to be replacing them in a year or so. I am wondering whether I should instead go for manual ones to avoid these problems, but would prefer the ease (and ideally accuracy) of digital.

 

Thanks for any advice and recommendations.

 

 

 

RS PRO 150mm Digital Caliper 0.0005 in, 0.01 mm Resolution, Metric & Imperial | RS

Create new topic
hsvhel
893 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3031249 3-Feb-2023 12:27
Send private message quote this post

These are mine.  On sale currently also

 

https://www.machineryhouse.co.nz/q182

 

 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud.
jonathan18

6477 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3031253 3-Feb-2023 12:40
Send private message quote this post

Thanks, they do look good for sure but even at that sale price they are more than I am keen on paying! (They won't get a huge amount of use so don't need/want to go too flash)

 

Should have given a budget, sorry; ideally looking at spending around $50 but maybe a bit higher if worth it. (Which is why I'm ok buying o/s if that means better bang for buck.)

 

If that budget means any digital set will be shite I may as well go for a manual set, perhaps?

elpenguino
2677 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3031255 3-Feb-2023 12:42
Send private message quote this post

It's worth considering your use case with any measurement device.

 

Are you using the device to make anything? As in, do you want to make something a particular size (or very close to a particular size anyway).  Or do you have a more basic use such as rooting through a pot of bolts to identify the size?

 

 

 

I see you can get Mitutoyo 150 mm for a decent price here, but not digital, so your eyes need to work : https://nz.rs-online.com/web/p/calipers/2492432

 

 

 

Also, don't make the assumption that just cos something has a digital display with resolution down to 0.01 mm that you will be making measurements will also be accurate down to that level.

 

 




Most of the posters in this thread are just like chimpanzees on MDMA, full of feelings of bonhomie, joy, and optimism. Fred99 8/4/21



richms
25766 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3031270 3-Feb-2023 13:19
Send private message quote this post

That design is cloned by all the Chinese makers of them so just because they look the same they are not nessaceraly the same for accuracy or longevity or battery life.




Richard rich.ms

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS923+ Review
Posted 15-Jan-2023 16:59

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 