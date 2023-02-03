I'm looking to buy some digital callipers like those in the image below; I had planned on buying some cheap ones from AE but then came across reviews of very similar ones at Bunnings where they get panned for accuracy and longevity (https://www.bunnings.co.nz/craftright-150mm-digital-caliper_p5660742).

Can anyone recommend a particular model (and source) that's both affordable and of decent enough quality? Happy to buy off sites like AE or locally, but just don't want to need to be replacing them in a year or so. I am wondering whether I should instead go for manual ones to avoid these problems, but would prefer the ease (and ideally accuracy) of digital.

Thanks for any advice and recommendations.