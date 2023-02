With the power cuts we keep having (not all due to frequent weather) I have decided to splurge on a Toolpro 2200W digital invertor generator.

It comes with an earth stick, but the lead for this is extremely short (would have to be in the ground right next to the generator). I want to have the generator in use up on the semi-open deck, so is a longer earth cable OK ?

I am aware of earth loops being a possible issue.

Any advice thanks