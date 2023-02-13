Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Lally

97 posts

Master Geek


#303483 13-Feb-2023 13:22
Hey GZ'ers,

 

 

 

Wanted to ask here if anyone has had their Power Distribution Board replaced recently or might be in the know about how much it would cost to replace one from a 1970's home.

 

My folks are looking to modernise the PDB only (replacing the wiring is just something that they cannot afford right now).

 

Pic for reference and what they have currently.

 

 

 

 

1st estimate (phone only) came back as an all-day job and between $1500 - $2500 bracket.

 

Is this about what they would expect in time and cost?

 

Cheers in advance guys and gals.

 

 

timmmay
19105 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3035969 13-Feb-2023 13:39
Last year mine cost about $1200, give or take, that included a little extra work though, and I used light commercial grade switchgear rather than consumer. I found my regular electrician wanted to charge me $3000+ using lower quality components, I found another who did a great job for a more reasonable price. Some background info on this thread here.

Lally

97 posts

Master Geek


  #3035972 13-Feb-2023 13:42
Thanks timmmay, I'll read for sure. (I did search, obviously not very well).

Johnk
723 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3035974 13-Feb-2023 13:47
Without knowing the condition of the wiring behind panel, I would say approx $1,550 + gst and a 1 day full job. 

 

 

 

 



Lally

97 posts

Master Geek


  #3035977 13-Feb-2023 13:49
Thanks Johnk, so assuming there is more to it than just installing the board and installing the RCDs.

 

Are you able to expand on what needs to be done for things like this?

 

Helps me explain to the olds where and what their money is going towards.

