Hey GZ'ers,

Wanted to ask here if anyone has had their Power Distribution Board replaced recently or might be in the know about how much it would cost to replace one from a 1970's home.

My folks are looking to modernise the PDB only (replacing the wiring is just something that they cannot afford right now).

Pic for reference and what they have currently.

1st estimate (phone only) came back as an all-day job and between $1500 - $2500 bracket.

Is this about what they would expect in time and cost?

Cheers in advance guys and gals.