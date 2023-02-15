Can anyone point me towards a single-phase changeover switch. I'm struggling to track one down.
I can find plenty of three-phase switches , but only a PDL single phase, which is discontinued.
Please be a bit more specific:
- Panel mount
- DIN mount
- Toggle
- Rotary
- What are you switching
Panel mount.
Rotary preferred, but I could make toggle work. Industrial design (i.e. chunky) preferred, for ease of use.
I'm switching power supply between two power tools within a mobile work bench. The idea is to have one power supply in which goes to either tool A or B, but not both. I'd prefer and on-off-on set up, but I can cope with on-on. Each tool has an integral power switch, and each will be protected by its own estop.
And I've realised it only needs to be 10A, but I can't change my OP.
Mike
