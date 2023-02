Not sure if this the best forum to use, but you are all smart guys and gals.



My wife has a Chicken Incubator, and the temperature humidity needs to be calibrated. I have a cheap $12 digital thermometer & hydrometer, but I believe that is not that accurate.

I need a more precised digital thermometer & hydrometer that I can use to calibrate the Incubator. What can you recommend?

It's needs to be 0.5 degrees tolerant.