My mother in law in Auckland has a plumbing leak somewhere between the meter and her house, but we don't know where it is. We don't even know where the plumbing pipe runs to get to the house. We know its between the meter and the house because they have a tap at the house to isolate the water from the house, and turning that off stops the meter ticking over.

She needs a leak detection service and I wondered is anyone has a company name they'd recommend to do it.

EDIT: or who to avoid