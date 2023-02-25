We're looking at getting Louvres installed over our deck.

Size is about 3.5 X 4 m, with 2 sides attached to the house, and 2 anchor poles on the deck.

We've had NZ louvres (https://www.nzlouvres.co.nz/technical-specification/) out for a quote, and waiting on one from Exo Louvre (https://exolouvre.co.nz/technical/)

Both seem very similar, so was looking to this forum to see your experiences if anyone has had an install from either of these, or done some research. Both are NZ made and come with good warranties, with 2 years on moving parts/motors etc.

Looking at getting zip track blinds installed on one side and LED lighting as well.

Its a pretty expensive purchase and we're certain we dont want to go down the overseas imported ones as we live in a pretty windy area and want something that is very weathertight too.

Any advice/perspectives welcome, thanks :-)