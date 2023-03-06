Nice cold snap in Christchurch and we had the fire going last night.

Works well for the living room and kitchen area, but does not help the bedrooms.

House is insulated but does not have double glazing.

Insulation works ok with outside being 6 last night and inside between 12 and 15 but the wife and kids got cold they say.

Never had success with panel heaters as the wife says they dont work as she doesnt feel the difference.

Looking into infrared panel heaters but they pricy!

Any other suggestions? This will be our first rural, christchurch winter