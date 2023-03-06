Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYWinter is coming....
Silvrav

123 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

#303739 6-Mar-2023 11:57
Send private message quote this post

Nice cold snap in Christchurch and we had the fire going last night.

 

Works well for the living room and kitchen area, but does not help the bedrooms.

 

House is insulated but does not have double glazing.

 

Insulation works ok with outside being 6 last night and inside between 12 and 15 but the wife and kids got cold they say.

 

Never had success with panel heaters as the wife says they dont work as she doesnt feel the difference.

 

Looking into infrared panel heaters but they pricy!

 

 

 

Any other suggestions? This will be our first rural, christchurch winter

 

 

Create new topic
BlargHonk
21 posts

Geek


  #3046261 6-Mar-2023 12:02
Send private message quote this post

We are in a similar situation. Had panel heaters and oil column heaters in the bedrooms last winter, as the heat from the fire didn't reach that end of the house. We are looking at getting a heat transfer kit installed, but the cost of one would pay for lots of nights with the heaters on. 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies.
Handsomedan
5393 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3046262 6-Mar-2023 12:03
Send private message quote this post

Good sized heatpumps. 

 

Placed correctly and with the right amount of output for the space...can't be beaten. 

 

Don't know how we lasted as long as we did without one. 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

johno1234
698 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3046264 6-Mar-2023 12:04
Send private message quote this post

Watching the NZ Open golf on Sunday - quite a good snowfall on the ranges around QTown and the players all with layers on. 

 

 



johno1234
698 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3046265 6-Mar-2023 12:05
Send private message quote this post

Handsomedan:

 

Good sized heatpumps. 

 

Placed correctly and with the right amount of output for the space...can't be beaten. 

 

Don't know how we lasted as long as we did without one. 

 

 

Ours heats up the large combined lounge/dining/kitchen space so fast - it's amazing.

 

 

lxsw20
3074 posts

Uber Geek


  #3046268 6-Mar-2023 12:09
Send private message quote this post

Is the house dry, or does it feel damp? Especially the bedrooms. Consider a dehumidifier if it's damp, as it's much easier to heat dry air.

 

As above, best way to utilize the heat from the fireplace is a heat transfer kit.

 

I personally opt for a fan heater in bedrooms. I only really want it warm when I'm going to bed and when I get up in the morning. Fan heaters are a great way to heat a smaller room relatively quickly.

 

Panel heaters only work if left on all the time, does the bedroom really always need to be warm?

 

 

Silvrav

123 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3046271 6-Mar-2023 12:11
Send private message quote this post

Handsomedan:

 

Good sized heatpumps. 

 

Placed correctly and with the right amount of output for the space...can't be beaten. 

 

Don't know how we lasted as long as we did without one. 

 

 

 

 

yip, but very expensive option - we are looking at a ducted heatpump for the entire house in future once the funds are looking better.

Silvrav

123 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3046274 6-Mar-2023 12:14
Send private message quote this post

lxsw20:

 

Is the house dry, or does it feel damp? Especially the bedrooms. Consider a dehumidifier if it's damp, as it's much easier to heat dry air.

 

As above, best way to utilize the heat from the fireplace is a heat transfer kit.

 

I personally opt for a fan heater in bedrooms. I only really want it warm when I'm going to bed and when I get up in the morning. Fan heaters are a great way to heat a smaller room relatively quickly.

 

Panel heaters only work if left on all the time, does the bedroom really always need to be warm?

 

 

 

 

No its dry luckily. Heat transfer kit does look like the right way to go for now as its relatively cheap and easy to install.

 

 

 

and no, doesnt need to be heated all the time - contrary to the wife's belief 🤣



scuwp
3678 posts

Uber Geek


  #3046275 6-Mar-2023 12:15
Send private message quote this post

1. Heatpumps

 

2. Ventilation system (e.g. Smart Vent)

 

 

 

 




Never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity - Robert J Hanlon

lxsw20
3074 posts

Uber Geek


  #3046277 6-Mar-2023 12:16
Send private message quote this post

Yeah I think in your shoes I'd go transfer kit and fan heater as backup if the fire isn't going etc. They're only $20-30.

 

 

 

People saying heatpumps are not getting the low cost element here....

Scott3
3131 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3046286 6-Mar-2023 12:44
Send private message quote this post

Your options really are:

 

- Heat transfer kit to move fireplace heat to the bedroom area. (basically an insulated duct with an inline fan).

 

- Some form of resistance heating in the bedrooms

 

- Pony up for heat pump's

 

 

 

In terms of resistance heating, everything is the same efficiency. "eco" pannel heater are only "eco" because they put out barely any heat. If your power is cheap, heating that end of the house with resistance heating could be viable, but if you are on an expensive low user plan, it could be too expensive.

 

 

 

 

 

One setup I had which I quite liked was a cheap oil heater, with a timer / thermostat (in those days you couldn't get a combined unit so I had separate ones stacked).

 

Ment the thermostat was remote from the heater, and it would nicely keep my bedroom above 18c (or whatever I set it at), during the night.

Dratsab
3868 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3046292 6-Mar-2023 13:06
Send private message quote this post

BlargHonk: We are looking at getting a heat transfer kit installed, but the cost of one would pay for lots of nights with the heaters on. 

 

In the first year, yes. Consider it from the point-of-view of it being a multi-year investment.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS923+ Review
Posted 15-Jan-2023 16:59

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 