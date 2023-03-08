So I popped my head into our ceiling void last night to put down some rat traps and to my surprise its a lot smaller than I initially thought. (very low gradient roof)

There is no way with someone of my physique to move around in there

Now I have purchased some cameras (POE) and need to pull through 4 x cat6 runs from each corner of the house to the middle. What would be the best way to achieve this? any suggestions?

The roof is a tin roof so I thought about potentially taking a sheet or 2 off and working from the outside in but the sheets sit on top of wooden boarding, so will need to take this off as well.