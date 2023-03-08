Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Small to zero crawl space in roof...
Silvrav

135 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

#303767 8-Mar-2023 09:20
So I popped my head into our ceiling void last night to put down some rat traps and to my surprise its a lot smaller than I initially thought. (very low gradient roof)

 

There is no way with someone of my physique to move around in there 😂

 

Now I have purchased some cameras (POE) and need to pull through 4 x cat6 runs from each corner of the house to the middle. What would be the best way to achieve this? any suggestions?

 

The roof is a tin roof so I thought about potentially taking a sheet or 2 off and working from the outside in but the sheets sit on top of wooden boarding, so will need to take this off as well.

Stu

Stu
Hammered
6993 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3047242 8-Mar-2023 09:33
Perhaps replace the rat traps with food, and figure out how to train them to run cables? 😉




mdf

mdf
3199 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3047256 8-Mar-2023 10:22
Just how small? As in, no-human-at-all or deeply-unpleasant-but-that-is-what-new-apprentices-are-for small? And what kind of distances? I've always been impressed in what experienced guys can do with fish tape and rods, but there are limits.

Silvrav

135 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3047257 8-Mar-2023 10:25
mdf:

 

Just how small? As in, no-human-at-all or deeply-unpleasant-but-that-is-what-new-apprentices-are-for small? And what kind of distances? I've always been impressed in what experienced guys can do with fish tape and rods, but there are limits.

 

 

 

 

well thats it, most likely deeply-unpleasant-but-that-is-what-new-apprentices-are-for but in saying that its pretty tight at the roof ends and rods will need to be used.

 

 

 

I posted on our local FB page to see if there is any young padawans looking for beer or party money.



mdf

mdf
3199 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3047261 8-Mar-2023 10:35
I think that will be your best bet then. If your cameras are anything like mine, I ran an over-long length of cable trhough the soffit, did all the connections from the outside, then pushed everything back up into the soffit before mounting the camera.

 

Depending on how straight the runs are, I guess the only other thing you might like to consider is running conduit to leave yourself the option of blowing other cables in the future. 

Silvrav

135 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3047262 8-Mar-2023 10:38
mdf:

 

I think that will be your best bet then. If your cameras are anything like mine, I ran an over-long length of cable trhough the soffit, did all the connections from the outside, then pushed everything back up into the soffit before mounting the camera.

 

Depending on how straight the runs are, I guess the only other thing you might like to consider is running conduit to leave yourself the option of blowing other cables in the future. 

 

 

 

 

yip, I have 500m of cat 6 that I need to trim down then crimp the connectors on each end. 

 

Conduit will definitely go in for easy of repair and to make sure the dam rat/mice don't chew on the cable, but seems at this moment they prefer the pink bat foam.

