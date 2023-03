Hello whānau,



We would like to build an outdoor shower using the hot water that's available in the garage.



There's a garage-sink with hot water right next to the wall needing the hot outdoor shower and we were wondering if we can attach a three-way water to the tap (Photo below), drill a hole (fill it afterwards) and then fun the pipe outside for an outdoor shower.

Do we need to get a plumber in for this and have it certified?

Inside:

Outside: