elpenguino

I've got something I need to 'drive' (round in circles) and for that I need a square shaped tool, 5mm size.

If I put 'square drive tool' into your average search engine I end up with tools which are for socket sets and the like, you know, 1/4 inch drive etc.

The closest thing I have or can find is a tool for square headed screws (robinson or whatever they are). That would work if it was 5mm instead of 3.something.

In an ideal world I'll be able to find something like a 5 mm hex driver to fit on a 1/4 inch ratchet , just with a 4 sided end on it instead of 6.

Is there such a thing off the shelf?