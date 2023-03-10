Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsHome Workshop DIYNeed help finding a square drive tool, no, the other kind.
elpenguino

2725 posts

Uber Geek


#303813 10-Mar-2023 16:26
Send private message quote this post

I've got something I need to 'drive' (round in circles) and for that I need a square shaped tool, 5mm size.

 

 

 

If I put 'square drive tool' into your average search engine I end up with tools which are for socket sets and the like, you know, 1/4 inch drive etc.

 

The closest thing I have or can find is a tool for square headed screws (robinson or whatever they are). That would work if it was 5mm instead of 3.something.

 

 

 

In an ideal world I'll be able to find something like a 5 mm hex driver to fit on a 1/4 inch ratchet , just with a 4 sided end on it instead of 6.

 

Is there such a thing off the shelf?






timmmay
19155 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3048772 10-Mar-2023 16:32
Send private message quote this post

There are multiple sizes of square screwdriver size. Take your "thing" to a hardware store and try the various tools out.

dimsim
746 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3048775 10-Mar-2023 16:36
Send private message quote this post

SQ4 is probably the closest you'll get at 3.8mm SQ5 is 6.3mm so you prob need a SQ4.5 :)

johno1234
708 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3048778 10-Mar-2023 16:44
Send private message quote this post

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robertson_screw

 

The #4 is approx 4.8mm but I don't know where you can find a #4 bit



tweake
509 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3048780 10-Mar-2023 16:49
Send private message quote this post

don't forget the other option, an old or cheap screwdriver and a grinder. make your own. 

elpenguino

2725 posts

Uber Geek


  #3048783 10-Mar-2023 16:59
Send private message quote this post

tweake:

 

don't forget the other option, an old or cheap screwdriver and a grinder. make your own. 

 

 

 

 

I have considered this but since I need the torque capability somewhere between 'oomph' and 'frikkin ell that's tight!' , I wondered if the donor tool would become weakened by the process.

 

 






