aucklander

Hi all,
I am looking to get into corten steel work which will also involve welding. Mainly, will get laser / plasma cut items 2.5 - 3mm thick from specialized shops which then get assembled in various items. I only have an arc welding machine at this stage (old transformer) and I read that electrodes 7018 would be suitable for this work (they work in AC mode). Structural strength is not a criteria, it is more important to get the welding weathering the same colour with the base material. I do not find myself satisfied with the quality of my manual arc welding skills and I am looking to switch to a MIG machine for this purpose. There are multiple sources advising that arc welding is harder to master than MIG, so changing to MIG might lead to an improvement of the quality of my welds?
I am looking at gasless MIG machines so I do not have to get / store / refill high pressure cylinders. I see there is gasless wire for mild steel and also for stainless.
My question is: do you know of any gasless wire for MIG welding suitable for corten steel please? Corten is "low alloy", not mild steel, but it is not stainless either... The supplier needs to be in NZ so I can obtain pricing and create a budget for this "upgrade" from manual arc welding to gasless MIG.
Thank you.