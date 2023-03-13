aucklander

Initially, just curious as to why you have written off using shielding gas?

Generally, you'll get a nicer weld with shielding gas, and wont have the same post-processing requirements that flux core has. And, as you have not doubt already seen, you get a wider variety of filler materials to work with.

The storage requirements for shielding gas are pretty minimal too, especially in a home environment - most people don't think twice about where their BBQ cylinder is stored, nor just putting it in the boot of the car and popping down to swap it - inert shielding gas is significantly safer in that regard. Not sure of your location, but have you seen EziSwap? It's pretty much swap-a-bottle but for industrial gasses - makes good sense if you are not churning through projects.

I'd also consider where you would be doing the welding - if you're inside then a shielding gas works well. Outside with any sort of breeze, then shielding gases tend to get blown away and leave you with porosity and other imperfections. Flux core tends to produce significantly more by-products so do be very careful if doing this indoors, conversely it isn't as affected by the wind so can be done outside without too much issue.

Lastly (for now, at least), the MIG process is reasonably easy to pick up but no easier than arc to master. As you already have yourself an arc welder, you could consider putting the money for a MIG towards more electrodes and get burnin' rods - the best way to become better!

Sorry to not have answered your question though! I would suggest giving Global Welding Supplies a call as they will probably be able to point you in the right direction - I have always found their service to be really good.