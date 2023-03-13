Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
corten steel welding
aucklander

464 posts

Ultimate Geek


#303833 13-Mar-2023 10:12
Hi all,

 

I am looking to get into corten steel work which will also involve welding. Mainly, will get laser / plasma cut items 2.5 - 3mm thick from specialized shops which then get assembled in various items. I only have an arc welding machine at this stage (old transformer) and I read that electrodes 7018 would be suitable for this work (they work in AC mode). Structural strength is not a criteria, it is more important to get the welding weathering the same colour with the base material. I do not find myself satisfied with the quality of my manual arc welding skills and I am looking to switch to a MIG machine for this purpose. There are multiple sources advising that arc welding is harder to master than MIG, so changing to MIG might lead to an improvement of the quality of my welds?

 

I am looking at gasless MIG machines so I do not have to get / store / refill high pressure cylinders. I see there is gasless wire for mild steel and also for stainless.

 

My question is: do you know of any gasless wire for MIG welding suitable for corten steel please? Corten is "low alloy", not mild steel, but it is not stainless either... The supplier needs to be in NZ so I can obtain pricing and create a budget for this "upgrade" from manual arc welding to gasless MIG.

 

Thank you.

Ge0rge
1589 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3049494 13-Mar-2023 11:21
Initially, just curious as to why you have written off using shielding gas?

 

Generally, you'll get a nicer weld with shielding gas, and wont have the same post-processing requirements that flux core has. And, as you have not doubt already seen, you get a wider variety of filler materials to work with.

 

The storage requirements for shielding gas are pretty minimal too, especially in a home environment - most people don't think twice about where their BBQ cylinder is stored, nor just putting it in the boot of the car and popping down to swap it - inert shielding gas is significantly safer in that regard.  Not sure of your location, but have you seen EziSwap? It's pretty much swap-a-bottle but for industrial gasses - makes good sense if you are not churning through projects.

 

I'd also consider where you would be doing the welding - if you're inside then a shielding gas works well. Outside with any sort of breeze, then shielding gases tend to get blown away and leave you with porosity and other imperfections. Flux core tends to produce significantly more by-products so do be very careful if doing this indoors, conversely it isn't as affected by the wind so can be done outside without too much issue.

 

Lastly (for now, at least), the MIG process is reasonably easy to pick up but no easier than arc to master. As you already have yourself an arc welder, you could consider putting the money for a MIG towards more electrodes and get burnin' rods - the best way to become better!

 

Sorry to not have answered your question though! I would suggest giving Global Welding Supplies a call as they will probably be able to point you in the right direction - I have always found their service to be really good.

 

 

 

 

 

 

aucklander

464 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3049508 13-Mar-2023 11:44
Thank you for the quick reply,

 

I am in Auckland and I know about that supplier, I actually got stuff from them very recently (some shaded lenses, etc). The reason I am looking at gasless is because I see these MIG welders are lower cost (starting $310 at Bunnings) and I also do not have to buy the bottles. On the other hand, I see on Facebook Marketplace Argon bottled 7m3 (the big ones) brand new and full for $300 - $400, which you then only refill. But transporting these bottles horizontal in a small trailer might not be acceptable? I have no idea how much the small bottles could cost, tried BOC website but they require you to have an account even to give you a price. I will try the one you mentioned.

 

My biggest issue with arc welding is that I get lots of slug inclusions in the weld, which I then need to grind, redo, and so on, until I get all the cracks filled in... pretty tedious and not rewarding process... as you say, I should persevere and try to see what leads to an improvement and what not.

 

I am looking only at work indoors (garage / workshop environment).

