So I'm part way through an extension / renovation, at the install all the skirting and architrave phase.

Four rooms and a hall. Skirting and architrave is all 18mm MDF.

Foolishly, I fell out of a tree 4 weeks ago and broke my shoulder on the dominant arm, so hammering isn't fun, but wife is impatient so work goes on.

I'm going to buy a finish nailer to help out, but cant decide on 15G vs 16G.

I'm leaning to 15G as 16G seems too small, but really I've got no idea.

Any builders out there point me in the right direction?

(either way I'm going Milwaukee, I'm invested in both Milwaukee and Makita batteries but Milwaukee nailers seem to be the business)

Cheers,

dave