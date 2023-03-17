Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
I need to buy a finish nailer but don't know what gauge - 15G or 16G?
davecla

#303889 17-Mar-2023 19:17
So I'm part way through an extension / renovation, at the install all the skirting and architrave phase.


Four rooms and a hall. Skirting and architrave is all 18mm MDF.


Foolishly, I fell out of a tree 4 weeks ago and broke my shoulder on the dominant arm, so hammering isn't fun, but wife is impatient so work goes on.


I'm going to buy a finish nailer to help out, but cant decide on 15G vs 16G.


I'm leaning to 15G as 16G seems too small, but really I've got no idea.


Any builders out there point me in the right direction?


(either way I'm going Milwaukee, I'm invested in both Milwaukee and Makita batteries but Milwaukee nailers seem to be the business)


Cheers,


dave

I'm not a builder, but I use 18 gauge brads for skirting and trim. I've never had any issues with holding power. Even 18ga can split stuff if you get too close to the edge and I use a 23ga pin nailer when I'm feeling nervous.

Skirting and architrave is all 18mm MDF.

 

 

Foolishly, I fell out of a tree 4 weeks ago and broke my shoulder

 

 

Sheesh, the lengths some people will go to to avoid working on the house...

 

 

One thing with nailing MDF is that you run into an effect call mushrooming where the MDF is pushed up and around the nail because, unlike wood fibres, there's no flexibility in compressed sawdust. So using fine brads will lead to less problems with mushrooming than nails - a 15GA nail is an awful lot of metal to be pushing into MDF that has nowhere to go.

