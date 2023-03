Helping a friend set up an outdoors PTZ camera to monitor floodwater levels at the end of his garden, the basic plan was to run 12VDC in flex conduit with yellow caution tape buried above it since it's low voltage and that stuff is much cheaper than tape meant for 240V lines. The idea was to run it to some sort of outdoor junction box at a fixed location and then from there on to wherever the camera might need to go, possibly with a halfway-point junction box somewhere in case we need to power something a bit closer to the house, and also because running two 15-20m lengths will be easier than running a single 30-40m length.

This leads to some questions for people who have done this before, the main one being the problem of pulling 15-20m of cable through the corrugated conduit, I assume it's going to be more or less impossible without fish tape but even then, will that work through such a length of corrugated conduit?

Second question is what sort of outdoor junction box and connectors to go with, there's an infinite number of types and varieties. Since we're running it through conduit the idea was to get an IP66 flange-mount enclosure with the conduit carried in via 20mm single-sided grommets from underneath which provides some flexibility in terms of connecting one thing to another, rather than IP66/67-rated low-voltage connectors, but if there's better options or problems with that one I'd be interested in hearing them.