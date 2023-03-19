This leads to some questions for people who have done this before, the main one being the problem of pulling 15-20m of cable through the corrugated conduit, I assume it's going to be more or less impossible without fish tape but even then, will that work through such a length of corrugated conduit?
Second question is what sort of outdoor junction box and connectors to go with, there's an infinite number of types and varieties. Since we're running it through conduit the idea was to get an IP66 flange-mount enclosure with the conduit carried in via 20mm single-sided grommets from underneath which provides some flexibility in terms of connecting one thing to another, rather than IP66/67-rated low-voltage connectors, but if there's better options or problems with that one I'd be interested in hearing them.