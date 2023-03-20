turtleattacks

Hi team,

We have some kitchen front panels that hasn't aged well, some are peeling a bit and could do with some replacing.

The draws and mechanisms itself are fine but we would love to replace some of the front panels with some new wood (not sure which kind). My partner seems to think it'll look great with some sort of a shade of green.

I assume that the dimensions are all fairly standard sizing as the kitchen was only made about ten years ago by Fletchers.

Has anyone gone down this route and could recommend a supplier we can speak to?



Cheers,