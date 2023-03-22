@rb99 Our covered floor area excluding garage is 200sqm with the Mitsubishi ducted and lossnay system installed in a 2020 build well insulated single storey home. This is a snapshot from our Solar PV's energy monitoring system for today from 12AM. I had the ducted aircon set to 20 degrees heat at full 4 bar fan speed and Lossnay set to 3 out of 4 bars for heat exchanger mode last night. It was around 8 degrees last night here in Cambridge at 10PM and it got low as 4degrees today morning around 6AM.

We have used 15.79kWh of power from the grid since 12AM today through to 9AM. Currently the house is now running on 100% solar power since 9AM with 12degrees outside as of 12PM. The house is now using 460W of power with ducted aircon running at 20degrees and my PC running which is using 300W of the 460W. Lossnay has been powered OFF since 8AM. Lossnay uses about 200W to 300W on its own in the heat exchanger mode. If we had left the Lossnay powered OFF last night, then our grid usage IMO would have been around 4kW to 5kW max since 12AM. I will leave the Lossnay powered OFF tonight as an experiment to report the data tomorrow as it's set to be 2 degrees early morning tomorrow and just leave the ducted aircon running at 20 degrees. I noticed last night that with 8 degrees outside and 20 degrees inside, the lossnay unit was showing 15degrees being returned via the heat exchanger unit which is the reason why we pulled 15.97kWh as of 12AM today for the aircon unit to make up for 5 degrees difference between it and Lossnay unit as it's using the wall controller temperature sensor is our large open living area. If I leave the Lossnay off in winter, the kids' bathroom and guest toilet gets crying windows, so I must leave their door open at night as there is not enough gap under their door and laminate flooring, I think either. We leave the Lossnay off completely during summers.

I will try another experiment on Sunday by switching the master bedroom's wall controller unit to be master as it's currently set to slave and leave the Lossnay turned ON as well as I suspect grid power use will be a lot lower since ambient temperature of 20 degrees will be easily achievable in a small bedroom compared to the open living area so ducted aircon would not have to compensate for the 5 degrees difference run continuously overnight like it did today. It's a slight pain to do this as you must manually change the wall controllers for both sides of home to say which is master and which is slave. We just leave the open living as master all the time and master bedroom as slave.