Not 100% sure this is the right forum but here we go.

So I bought a couple of 4 port USB chargers from Amazon that looked legitish - 3.1a per port x4.

Now I have received them they look cheap and I am 95% sure the 3.1a is going to be shared across all 4 ports.

With basically no equipment what is the best way for me to test these and what they will actually do?