One side of the Casa is exposed to the north-west so the ranch slider there gets pelted with rain, water comes in if it's left open even a crack for ventilation, and it's impossible to leave shoes and other stuff outside it. I'd like to add a fixed-canopy awning over it to provide a bit of shelter, of which this has been recommended. However M10 has something that looks fairly similar which would imply that the M10 one at least will be made of the cheapest chinesium available. The Palram one has wind load ratings and other data available for it (we're coastal and when there's wind it's a westerly), but I'm wondering how well something like that would hold up or whether it's more towards the M10 end of the scale? Anyone have any experience with them, or alternative recommendations?