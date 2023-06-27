You mention rain and you mention wind - how often is the 2 happening at the same time? if often (or the rain is just slightly sideways), those solutions won't work as they don't protrude out far enough to be meaningful in stopping rain entering 2 meters below it. (especially anything at ground level, aka shoes, etc)
If its a real concern and a space you want to effectively use, a proper canopy/awning would be the preferred way, but more expensive depending what you want (retractable, clear, soft/hard shell, etc)
You need a decent distance in front of the door AND a decent distance to the sides of the door to be covered.
I asked my builder about these bunnings ones https://www.bunnings.co.nz/altamonte-havana-1200x-700mm-polycarbonate-awning_p1010475 and he said many things that I cant put here because of the word filter.
Apparently the finish will fall off leaving the corroded aluminum in no time, and the plastic hazes over really quickly.
Silvrav:
Most of the time it's only slightly sideways, door left open with someone out in the garden, so 1m is just about right. Roofing over more of it will block the view and light, there's a sunken terrace outside the ranch slider so it'd end up as a bit of a cave. A 1m fixed awning is about the right tradeoff.