Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYLooking for a decent fixed canopy awnings

neb

neb

8468 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#306088 27-Jun-2023 11:31
Send private message quote this post

One side of the Casa is exposed to the north-west so the ranch slider there gets pelted with rain, water comes in if it's left open even a crack for ventilation, and it's impossible to leave shoes and other stuff outside it. I'd like to add a fixed-canopy awning over it to provide a bit of shelter, of which this has been recommended. However M10 has something that looks fairly similar which would imply that the M10 one at least will be made of the cheapest chinesium available. The Palram one has wind load ratings and other data available for it (we're coastal and when there's wind it's a westerly), but I'm wondering how well something like that would hold up or whether it's more towards the M10 end of the scale? Anyone have any experience with them, or alternative recommendations?

Create new topic
Silvrav
341 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3095378 27-Jun-2023 11:53
Send private message quote this post

You mention rain and you mention wind - how often is the 2 happening at the same time? if often (or the rain is just slightly sideways), those solutions won't work as they don't protrude out far enough to be meaningful in stopping rain entering 2 meters below it. (especially anything at ground level, aka shoes, etc)

 

 

 

If its a real concern and a space you want to effectively use, a proper canopy/awning would be the preferred way, but more expensive depending what you want (retractable, clear, soft/hard shell, etc)

 

 

 

You need a decent distance in front of the door AND a decent distance to the sides of the door to be covered.

 

 

 

 
 
 
 

Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies (affiliate link).
richms
26184 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3095382 27-Jun-2023 12:06
Send private message quote this post

I asked my builder about these bunnings ones https://www.bunnings.co.nz/altamonte-havana-1200x-700mm-polycarbonate-awning_p1010475 and he said many things that I cant put here because of the word filter.

 

Apparently the finish will fall off leaving the corroded aluminum in no time, and the plastic hazes over really quickly.




Richard rich.ms

neb

neb

8468 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3095398 27-Jun-2023 12:51
Send private message quote this post

Silvrav:

You mention rain and you mention wind - how often is the 2 happening at the same time? if often (or the rain is just slightly sideways), those solutions won't work as they don't protrude out far enough to be meaningful in stopping rain entering 2 meters below it. (especially anything at ground level, aka shoes, etc)

 

 

Most of the time it's only slightly sideways, door left open with someone out in the garden, so 1m is just about right. Roofing over more of it will block the view and light, there's a sunken terrace outside the ranch slider so it'd end up as a bit of a cave. A 1m fixed awning is about the right tradeoff.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Amazon Kindle Scribe Review
Posted 25-Jun-2023 11:57

Nokia Announces Three New C-Series Smartphone in New Zealand
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:56

Adobe Firefly Now Powers Generative AI Capabilities in Adobe Illustrator
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:48

JBL Announces Five New Soundbar Models Featuring 3D and Dolby Atmos
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:44

Samsung Announces Odyssey OLED G9 Gaming Monitor
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:40

HP Victus Gaming Laptop Review
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:05

Synology Unveils Beedrive
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:00

Spark to launch satellite-to-mobile service
Posted 6-Jun-2023 10:04

Synology Raises the Bar With DSM 7.2
Posted 2-Jun-2023 10:00

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro get ECG and Blood Pressure features in New Zealand
Posted 1-Jun-2023 09:57

Sony Announces Newest Ultra Wide-Angle Zoom Vlogging Camera
Posted 25-May-2023 16:17

Canon Unveils Compact Camera Specifically Designed for Vlogging
Posted 25-May-2023 16:04

Logitech Announces G Pro X 2 Lightspeed Gaming Headset
Posted 25-May-2023 15:06

Google Play Games Beta Open to All Players in New Zealand
Posted 25-May-2023 14:57

Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde Cleans Large Rooms
Posted 23-May-2023 16:22








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 