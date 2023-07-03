Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FlyingPete

110 posts

Master Geek


#306173 3-Jul-2023 09:14
Send private message quote this post

Hi all,

 

I currently use the Ryobi One+ 18v tool system, however my experience with their tools is mixed.  I find in cases where there are a number of options of a given tool such as a drill the top of the range ones are good, however if there is a singular option them mileage may vary.

 

Because of this I am looking at getting into another system, I don't think I will move off all my Ryobi stuff anytime soon though.

 

What other systems do people find provide a good range of options with a higher standard than Ryobi but without a huge price premium.  The guy at the local Bunnings pointed me towards AEG but that is just one opinion.

 

Use wise I am a home based hobbyist so the tools probably get heavier use than DIY but not as much as a tradie.

MikeAqua
7389 posts

Uber Geek


  #3098831 3-Jul-2023 09:18
Send private message quote this post

AEG appears to be sold in the US as Rigid - well regarded by DIY'ers and semi-professionals there.




Mike

 
 
 
 

Mike
richms
26201 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3098891 3-Jul-2023 10:08
Send private message quote this post

I have ryobi, milwaukee and makita. Gets annoying seeing the deals in the US on tools vs what we get here. Almost worth taking a trip just to get some.




Richard

cshwone
968 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3098896 3-Jul-2023 10:18
Send private message quote this post

I paid the NZ premium for Dewalt Batteries and Charger, but the tools themselves come from Amazon or Home Depot in the US as skins/bare tools.

