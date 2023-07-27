Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
tdgeek

28028 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#306483 27-Jul-2023 10:54
I'm not electrically minded so bear with me

 

I want to get a paint sprayer for the fences, and other outdoor stuff. I know that the longer the cord the voltage drops and the device can overheat

 

I have a longish heavy duty extension cord, it has a light at either end. IF I needed a few extra metres, can I put a normal extension cord first (as the voltage drop will be low) then the heavy duty cord? If this was an option I would monitor the device temp to make sure it wasn't getting any/much warmer, and I would do a 60 second stint then a 60 second break to help mitigate overload. Or  get another heavy duty cord to join to the other one. Or just buy a longer heavy duty cord that meets my distance? 

 

I also have a corded linetrimmer that I'd like to use on the berm so that would mean, plug the heavy duty cord into the house then the line trimmer that has a built in longish cord

 

I could get a battery sprayer, but they seem to not last long, Ozito seems an option but reviews seem not great. Plus these wont be regular tasks so no real need to invest high for rare usage

 

Thanks

 

(I will do some measuring later today re distance needed) 

shk292
2596 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3108713 27-Jul-2023 10:59
What's the power rating of the paint sprayer?  I wouldn't expect it to be very high, so the load (and therefore lost power) in the extension cable shouldn't be high.

 
 
 
 

tdgeek

28028 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3108719 27-Jul-2023 11:12
shk292:

 

What's the power rating of the paint sprayer?  I wouldn't expect it to be very high, so the load (and therefore lost power) in the extension cable shouldn't be high.

 

 

Couple of Googles show around 460W to 550W, could not find any amps if that matters, in fact I cannot tell if they have a long cord included or just a short card 

shk292
2596 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3108727 27-Jul-2023 11:21
So, that's an absolute maximum of 3A depending on a few factors such as load type, on a 240v supply.  Given all extension leads sold in NZ should be rated at 2400W or 10A, this won't be a problem.  Power loss in the cable is related to the product of current and length, and at 3A you'd need a very long cable to cause a problem.  Similarly, a short "light duty" cable won't be a problem provided it's approved for NZ use and has 10A capacity



tdgeek

28028 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3108732 27-Jul-2023 11:27
shk292:

 

So, that's an absolute maximum of 3A depending on a few factors such as load type, on a 240v supply.  Given all extension leads sold in NZ should be rated at 2400W or 10A, this won't be a problem.  Power loss in the cable is related to the product of current and length, and at 3A you'd need a very long cable to cause a problem.  Similarly, a short "light duty" cable won't be a problem provided it's approved for NZ use and has 10A capacity

 

 

Appreciate that, thank you.

johno1234
1050 posts

Uber Geek


  #3108735 27-Jul-2023 11:41
Agreed with the above. 

 

Also, any power loss in a segment of cable should be a function of the length (i.e. resistance) of that cable, regardless of its position in the transmission line, as the current is the same anywhere on that line (assuming no leaks!). So it wouldn't matter if the lighter cable is at the beginning or end.

 

P=I2R 

 

 

 

 

