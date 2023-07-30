You should be able to check the thermister using a DMM on ohms.

The expected value at room temperature is likely stamped on the side of the sensor. (50k ohms shown in comments on my initial link)

On the flow sensor:

Apply 5 volts.... + to red wire, - to the black wire.

Using the DMM on volts, connect to black and yellow wires.

With a very very very slow water flow rate the DMM should flick between 0.5v and 4.7 volts.

With faster water flow rates the DMM would likely show about 2.5v.

Using a light bulb is not a very good idea and might damage the sensor electronics.