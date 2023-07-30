I had set up a water-flow meter for my motorhome.
It comprised a sender unit installed in the pipe
https://www.aliexpress.com/item/32995826469.html?spm=a2g0o.detail.0.0.33a42ccaAvLpZR&algo_pvid=621883fd-8c59-45ea-904b-de067d3fff9b&algo_exp_id=621883fd-8c59-45ea-904b-de067d3fff9b-0&pdp_npi=3%40dis%21NZD%2115.31%2114.55%21%21%219.27%21%21%402103200516906688033467069eefeb%2166909330378%21sea%21NZ%21100777415&curPageLogUid=WZhwKqw02zoL
which generated a 5V pulse through Hall effect.
This was connected to a digital display of the accumulating pulse count
https://www.aliexpress.com/item/32631229860.html?spm=a2g0o.store_pc_allProduct.8148356.1.29c361428mvQeh&pdp_npi=3%40dis%21NZD%21NZ%24%2020.17%21NZ%24%2019.16%21%21%21%21%21%402101e9d416906678556475844ec101%2159442935839%21sh%21NZ%21100777415.
After 4 years it stopped working and I have just bought a replacement sender unit.
The new one doesn't work either - even with an independent test wiring set-up.
Can anyone suggest a way of testing the operation of the sender unit independent of the display meter - maybe using a multimeter. I don't have access to an oscilloscope.
I will try to answer any supplemental questions promptly.