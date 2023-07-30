Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
How to check working of Water flow meter
#306508 30-Jul-2023 10:32
I had set up a water-flow meter for my motorhome.
It comprised a sender unit installed in the pipe
https://www.aliexpress.com/item/32995826469.html?spm=a2g0o.detail.0.0.33a42ccaAvLpZR&algo_pvid=621883fd-8c59-45ea-904b-de067d3fff9b&algo_exp_id=621883fd-8c59-45ea-904b-de067d3fff9b-0&pdp_npi=3%40dis%21NZD%2115.31%2114.55%21%21%219.27%21%21%402103200516906688033467069eefeb%2166909330378%21sea%21NZ%21100777415&curPageLogUid=WZhwKqw02zoL
which generated a 5V pulse through Hall effect.
This was connected to a digital display of the accumulating pulse count
https://www.aliexpress.com/item/32631229860.html?spm=a2g0o.store_pc_allProduct.8148356.1.29c361428mvQeh&pdp_npi=3%40dis%21NZD%21NZ%24%2020.17%21NZ%24%2019.16%21%21%21%21%21%402101e9d416906678556475844ec101%2159442935839%21sh%21NZ%21100777415.
After 4 years it stopped working and I have just bought a replacement sender unit.

The new one doesn't work either - even with an independent test wiring set-up.

Can anyone suggest a way of testing the operation of the sender unit independent of the display meter - maybe using a multimeter. I don't have access to an oscilloscope.

I will try to answer any supplemental questions promptly.

  #3109729 30-Jul-2023 12:34
https://www.seeedstudio.com/Water-Flow-Sensor-YF-B7-p-2884.html

 

 




  #3109748 30-Jul-2023 13:15
Thanks Gordy.
That site shows more details than I have seen before, but neither do I have access to a Raspberry or other processor.
It would be good if there was a way to detect pulses using a multimeter (or light bulb,pehaps)

  #3109756 30-Jul-2023 13:42
You should be able to check the thermister using a DMM on ohms.

 

The expected value at room temperature is likely stamped on the side of the sensor. (50k ohms shown in comments on my initial link)

 

On the flow sensor:

 

Apply 5 volts.... + to red wire, - to the black wire.

 

Using the DMM on volts, connect to black and yellow wires.

 

With a very very very slow water flow rate the DMM should flick between 0.5v and 4.7 volts.

 

With faster water flow rates the DMM would likely show about 2.5v.

 

Using a light bulb is not a very good idea and might damage the sensor electronics.




