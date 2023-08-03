Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
martinv

#306559 3-Aug-2023 14:24
Hi ho.  I have set up a man cave/space for 3D printing.  I'd like to add smoke detection (aka smoke alarm), but I'm having a little trouble finding a solution.  What I want as a minimum is that if the detector goes off in the man cave that I will hear about it in the house.  If anyone has ideas I'd be interested.

 

The challenge is that:

 

1) The man cave is some distance from the house and I'm not willing to try an RF connected smoke alarm due to reliability.  Hard-wired is what I'm after.

 

2) I want something reliable, so not relying on the internet, cloud servers in other countries, my phone, ... you get the idea.

 

I have multiple wire pairs available between the man cave and the house, so could use those.  There is also an IP connection over fiber, ... but I deem it not reliable enough to use.

 

Scouting around on here I found references to a couple of Clipsal parts: https://eref.se.com/au/en/clipsal/product-pdf/755RFB2 and https://eref.se.com/au/en/clipsal/product-pdf/755RLPSMA4 but even looking at the data sheets it wasn't clear to me (not enough detail) as to whether you can 'just' wire a couple of detectors together in some way and have them both sound.  One other option seems to be the Nest Protect, but that seems to be RF connect only.  Cavius looked to be another possibility but despite apparently having wired models, when I looked on the website I couldn't find any.

 

Thoughts appreciated!

 

 

 

 

michaelmurfy
cat
  #3111463 3-Aug-2023 15:13
I use the Nest Protect for exactly this. My Mancave is a little distance from the house. The Nest Protects do mesh but also have WiFi connectivity also. So I have 3x Nest Protect in the house and 1x in the Mancave and all work well together.

 

If I set the mancave one off the house screams too + I get a push notification to my phone.

 

Some real peace of mind considering I also have a 3D printer quite often running along with server gear etc running in the Mancave. Sure, they're expensive but IMHO I'd rather spend this for a solution that works (and is reliable) than a product that may not work when I need it to.




tweake
  #3111514 3-Aug-2023 15:32
need to look at commercial wired smoke alarms and probably a heat detector. you can get domestic ones that are wired together so they all go off when one is tripped, just not sure on how long you can have the cables.

timmmay
  #3111516 3-Aug-2023 15:38
I wonder what the range of Cavius wireless smoke alarms is. I can't easily find it on their website.



RunningMan
  #3111530 3-Aug-2023 16:18
timmmay:

 

I wonder what the range of Cavius wireless smoke alarms is. I can't easily find it on their website.

 

 

RANGE: Maximum 100m in plain line of sight

 

https://www.cavius.co.nz/blog/product/2107-cav10wf/ 

 

 

SATTV
  #3111533 3-Aug-2023 16:28
We had a wired smoke alarm connected to our burglar alarm, this could be an option for you.

 

I dont think they are that expensive and as you have wiring it should not be too much of an issue.

 

The main assumption is that you have a house alarm.

 

John




timmmay
  #3111534 3-Aug-2023 16:45
RunningMan: Maximum 100m in plain line of sight


Thanks 🙂 Shame my stupid house has walls interrupting the line of sight.

Senecio
  #3111535 3-Aug-2023 16:45
I also use Next Protect for the same reason as MichaelMurphy. I have 3 through the house including 1 in the garage. If one goes off they all go off including a push notification to the phone even when I'm not home. Not exactly what you asked for (wired) but do the job well.

