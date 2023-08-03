Hi ho. I have set up a man cave/space for 3D printing. I'd like to add smoke detection (aka smoke alarm), but I'm having a little trouble finding a solution. What I want as a minimum is that if the detector goes off in the man cave that I will hear about it in the house. If anyone has ideas I'd be interested.

The challenge is that:

1) The man cave is some distance from the house and I'm not willing to try an RF connected smoke alarm due to reliability. Hard-wired is what I'm after.

2) I want something reliable, so not relying on the internet, cloud servers in other countries, my phone, ... you get the idea.

I have multiple wire pairs available between the man cave and the house, so could use those. There is also an IP connection over fiber, ... but I deem it not reliable enough to use.

Scouting around on here I found references to a couple of Clipsal parts: https://eref.se.com/au/en/clipsal/product-pdf/755RFB2 and https://eref.se.com/au/en/clipsal/product-pdf/755RLPSMA4 but even looking at the data sheets it wasn't clear to me (not enough detail) as to whether you can 'just' wire a couple of detectors together in some way and have them both sound. One other option seems to be the Nest Protect, but that seems to be RF connect only. Cavius looked to be another possibility but despite apparently having wired models, when I looked on the website I couldn't find any.

Thoughts appreciated!