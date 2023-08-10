Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Morepork Control Panel - Battery Issues
Dulouz

#306647 10-Aug-2023 07:17
Just noticed that the battery in my Morepork control panel seems to be growing!

 

What's the solution? Throw it away and get a new system or replace the battery with something similar?

 




Amanon

Dynamic
  #3113992 10-Aug-2023 07:27
Contact the supplier and ask about a replacement battery would be my go-to.  Any chance it's under warranty?

 

You could pop the back off, find the battery part number, and google to find a replacement.




Dulouz

  #3113993 10-Aug-2023 07:37
Dynamic:

 

Contact the supplier and ask about a replacement battery would be my go-to.  Any chance it's under warranty?

 

You could pop the back off, find the battery part number, and google to find a replacement.

 

 

Cheers - it's old. Will hunt down a new one.




Bung
  #3113998 10-Aug-2023 08:07
The panel is made by Qolsys. It seems that swollen batteries are a common problem. It may be the era, I remember the batteries in my Galaxy S3 swelling quite badly.



Dratsab
  #3113999 10-Aug-2023 08:11
I'd be getting that battery out of the house as quick as possible! UPS Power Solutions may have something suitable as a replacement.

fearandloathing
  #3114004 10-Aug-2023 08:31
I got rid of ours, after this happened. I replaced it with a roll your own alarm with home assistant and konnected.

Dulouz

  #3114008 10-Aug-2023 08:44
fearandloathing: I got rid of ours, after this happened. I replaced it with a roll your own alarm with home assistant and konnected.

 

What's roll your own alarm? Google gave me nothing.




Dratsab
  #3114015 10-Aug-2023 08:55
Dulouz:

 

fearandloathing: I got rid of ours, after this happened. I replaced it with a roll your own alarm with home assistant and konnected.

 

What's roll your own alarm? Google gave me nothing.

 

It's a DIY solution.

