Just noticed that the battery in my Morepork control panel seems to be growing!
What's the solution? Throw it away and get a new system or replace the battery with something similar?
Contact the supplier and ask about a replacement battery would be my go-to. Any chance it's under warranty?
You could pop the back off, find the battery part number, and google to find a replacement.
Cheers - it's old. Will hunt down a new one.
I'd be getting that battery out of the house as quick as possible! UPS Power Solutions may have something suitable as a replacement.
fearandloathing: I got rid of ours, after this happened. I replaced it with a roll your own alarm with home assistant and konnected.
What's roll your own alarm? Google gave me nothing.
It's a DIY solution.