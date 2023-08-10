SirHumphreyAppleby:

I have been told we are installing underfloor heating in a bathroom renovation. An unnecessary addition in my opinion, but I've been overruled.
The biggest issue is around control. As this will be used by an older person, it is desirable to keep this as simple as possible - ideally, just a switch. Can anyone recommend a thermostat suitable for installation behind a simple switch? I.e. set once and forget it even exists.
Alternatively, does anyone know of suppliers offering certified PTC underfloor heating in NZ? I've been using PTC heaters in the greenhouse, and their self-regulating nature means I don't need a thermostat at all... I'm hoping the same would apply to underfloor heating.