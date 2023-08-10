Forget about the simplicity of the controller - what you want is something with a solid schedule feature. Once that's set up correctly it truly will be set and forget. I never turn mine on or off, I just occasionally adjust the schedule or check how much power it's used.

Ours are Devi (Touch model) and I have no complaints.

SirHumphreyAppleby: Sorry, I probably should have mentioned I was looking for something with a little less presence. To be more specific, I was hoping to find something more like those cheap fan timers that switch on the extractor fan when the lights in the bathroom have been on for more than 30 seconds. They are hidden behind the light switch out of sight.

There really isn't an equivalent to this for heated floors. They take several hours to reach full temperature. You either have it on a schedule or you leave it on all the time (and waste a tonne of power).

You could put a hidden simple timer in the wall (we have one of those with our heated towel rails) but then you won't be able to update the schedule, which is handy to do when the weather or your usage changes. And you're always going to need some kind of accessible controller so you can set the temperature. Might as well get a controller that can do both temperature and schedule.