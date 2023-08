I think you're on the receiving end of a bit of FUD there. Chinese products have historically been regarded as poorer quality or a bit industrial, but I think that time is passed, and Chinese products can be as good (or bad) as those from anywhere, and often more economical. I have an AlphaESS Smile T10 3-phase hybrid inverter and a BYD Atto 3, both out of China, and apart from some minor niggles am very happy with the quality and functionality of both of them.

Key for any major purchase is to clearly understand your requirements, then look at how competing products meet those requirements. From a solar perspective, I'd add EV charging and smart home integration considerations into your requirements spec. There's no doubt going forward that your inverter will be integral to your energy consumption and generation, so it pays to get it right from the beginning.

Match that with a competent NZ supplier who can support your system with warranty and CGA considerations.

Just do your homework and read reviews on both the product and support capability and you should be fine.