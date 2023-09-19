I need to replace my AGM batteries which I use for emergency standby power. During an extended power outage / disaster I will have one powering lights / charging batteries inside, the other will be on the solar panel charging.

In the past I've had the batteries connected to a solar panel so they're trickle charged every day via a solar regulator, but being in the shed which gets hot in summer and cold in winter they haven't lasted all that well. My plan for the next set of batteries is to keep them in the house, charge them every few months on a proper SLA charger.

Is there a type of SLA / AGM battery that would be best for this rarely connected / regularly charged type application? I had AGM before just because it's what I happened to buy. I think the main types are deep cycle or high current for starting motors, of those two types I guess deep cycle is better. Deep cycle seem to be designed for regular charging / discharging, which is a bit different from what I'm intending to do.

Update - good article here. There are batteries especially designed for standby. I don't know how they're different, but it would probably be sensible to get one of those. They're more expensive than others, possibly because the one I've found are a well known brand - Century.

I've found these two AGM deep cycle batteries.

Does anyone know if one will be better than the other, or if I should get something else entirely? I asked MrPositive (vendor I found using Google) who replied but didn't give me any information one way or another, just said to read the data sheets.