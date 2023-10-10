My mother in law has an automatic irrigation sytem that feeds 5 different sprinkler lines. She has a timer on her tap that has 5 different programs, when the timer engages it sends water to the automatic irrigation system and the water flows down one of the lines. When the timer stops the automatic irrigation system clicks onto the next line (it uses water pressure to do this). When the timer starts again now the water goes down the next line. And so on. It's failing and needs replacing. Unfortunately they no longer make the system that she uses, its probably 30 years old.

I use this Gardena product and its perfect. BUT. She is nearly 80 and it is really difficult to push the button underneath to switch it to a new line, it takes quite a bit of strength. There is no way she's going to be able to push that. For normal operation we could just set it up for her and she probably won't need to deal with it. But there will be the odd occasion where she needs to water one of the lines and will manually want to turn the device to have that line open and manually start the timer - for example sometimes her vege garden needs watering more often than the programmed timer cycles, and currently she just switches her automatic irrigation system to point to the vege garden line and tells her timer that she wants to do a temporary manual operation.

Does anyone know of an alternative product that we can investigate? And if you do i'd love to know how easy it is to manually change which line is being used.