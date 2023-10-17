Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Contact Energy issue
Rikkitic

Awrrr
17090 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#309411 17-Oct-2023 08:24
I have been having an issue with Contact Energy for some time. I live alone in an old farmhouse at a rural location and Contact has been my provider for many years. Because this is an old house, the meter is inside and I have to be home when the meter reader comes. In the past this never seemed to be a problem but recently it has started to become one. I don’t know, but I suspect, this has to do with changes in Contact’s procedures as they become too big and bureaucratic and forget their customers are people. 

 

Contact’s procedures seem designed to suit its own convenience at the expense of its customers. I feel they are being unreasonable in regard to reading my meters and I would like to know what others think about this before submitting a complaint. I am also wondering what the best way to submit a complaint is in this case.

 

Contact says it reads the meters every other month, though this hasn’t been the case for me in practice. Whenever I receive an invoice, it also includes an ‘approximate’ date for the next meter read. In my experience the meter reader almost never appears on this date, or any date close to it. On multiple occasions I have made a point of being home on the date and the dates before and after. Rarely does the meter reader appear on any of those days.

 

If I am not home when the meter reader does appear, I get an email from Contact with a form for the meter reader that only allows extremely limited responses. It comes with a threat to charge me $30 for an unscheduled meter read. There is no way to respond directly to Contact other than filling in the form. It is also generally difficult to reach anyone at Contact. Apparently they mainly use Facebook for communications and I am not on Facebook.

 

I am willing to ensure I am home for the meter reader on any date Contact chooses. I do not understand why a company of Contact’s size with its resources can not make a specific appointment and stick to it. I am not asking for a specific time, just a specific date. How hard can that be?

 

I feel that Contact puts its own convenience ahead of its customers, yet they charge me money for the service. Why should I have to jump through hoops to accommodate a service I am paying for? I am willing to be home any day they want me to. I am sick of this stupid ‘approximate’ BS. Am I being unreasonable? Is there another energy provider that would be more accommodating in this regard? I welcome any recommendations.

 

Apologies for the wall of text. I don’t know how to explain this any more succinctly.

 

 




Create new topic
nztim
2757 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3148324 17-Oct-2023 08:35
I am with Genesis and up until I got a smart meter, I just punched in the meter readings myself online, can you ask contact if they can replace it with a smart meter?




Rikkitic

Awrrr
17090 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3148325 17-Oct-2023 08:38
nztim:

 

I am with Genesis and up until I got a smart meter, I just punched in the meter readings myself online, can you ask contact if they can replace it with a smart meter?

 

 

Considering that my power board is from the 19th century, I doubt that is an option. I just want them to go back to doing things the way they always did them before, which worked so well for both of us.

 

 




nztim
2757 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3148334 17-Oct-2023 08:54
Rikkitic:

 

 I just want them to go back to doing things the way they always did them before, which worked so well for both of us.

 

 

IF they don't have an online portal to enter the numbers yourself or are impossible to contact then I say look at other power companies

 

 




tim0001
208 posts

Master Geek


  #3148341 17-Oct-2023 09:18
Sounds like you are being totally reasonable to me.  Hopefully you can get some success by following the complaint process .  Also, there might be an industry code on the EA website that covers the situation.

 

If that doesn’t work, its my understanding that you can request a smart meter for $190 (assuming that you are in their wireless data coverage area). 

 

 

SATTV
1462 posts

Uber Geek


  #3148344 17-Oct-2023 09:37
We had an old Email ( brand ) meter, we then got a dog and had a fully fenced back yard.

 

We paid for a remote read meter to be installed, there was a second dusplay at the front of the house so the meter reader could do their thing without worrying about the dog.

 

I had to run the cat 5 cable to the meter box through to the front of the house, the lines company swapped the meter and set it all up.

 

The remote reader was supplied by Arthur D Riley in Auckland.

 

So ask your retail company to install a remote read meter ( this is not a smart meter )

 

John

 

 




Rikkitic

Awrrr
17090 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3148355 17-Oct-2023 10:30
SATTV:

 

We had an old Email ( brand ) meter, we then got a dog and had a fully fenced back yard.

 

We paid for a remote read meter to be installed, there was a second dusplay at the front of the house so the meter reader could do their thing without worrying about the dog.

 

I had to run the cat 5 cable to the meter box through to the front of the house, the lines company swapped the meter and set it all up.

 

The remote reader was supplied by Arthur D Riley in Auckland.

 

So ask your retail company to install a remote read meter ( this is not a smart meter )

 

John

 

 

 

 

Thanks I will look into it but I would be surprised if our meters would work with such a thing. They are probably from the 1950s.

 

 




PolicyGuy
1515 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3148363 17-Oct-2023 11:05
I used to take a picture of the meter showing the reading, print that and put it in an envelope. If I went out, I stuck the envelope to the door with "Meter Reader" as the address.
That worked for about two years until my provider finally decided they could actually after all remotely read my other-provider-branded smart meter. The meter reader would catch me in about every six or eight months and do a reading themselves.

 

Rikkitic

Awrrr
17090 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3148364 17-Oct-2023 11:09
PolicyGuy:

 

I used to take a picture of the meter showing the reading, print that and put it in an envelope. If I went out, I stuck the envelope to the door with "Meter Reader" as the address.
That worked for about two years until my provider finally decided they could actually after all remotely read my other-provider-branded smart meter. The meter reader would catch me in about every six or eight months and do a reading themselves.

 

HTH

 

 

That is a great idea. Maybe I can email it to them, if I can find an email. However, Contact seems convinced that all their customers are out to steal kilowatts from them so not sure if they would go for it.

 

 




WellyGeek
10 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3148427 17-Oct-2023 14:14
I have a similar problem, but with a gas meter (inside a locked side gate).  Every month on the expected "meter reading" date I just take a picture of the meter with reading (also can repeat the reading within the message for clarity) and send it to them via their Whatsapp account (email probably work as well) with the account number.  They will forward the info to their billing team and produce the bill accordingly.

