Thinking of getting a timer so that the hot water cylinder can be used during off peak / free power.

This Bluetooth enabled one looks to be a good buy.

https://www.kiwisparks.co.nz/products/bluetooth-hot-water-cylinder-control-kit

I am looking at a power plan with 3 hours off peak free.

Anyone been this route and what was your experience/ Will three hours be enough to reheat the water (recent cylinder, insulated and family sized but only two of us in the house....) Anyone tried the Schneider timer (attracted to it becuase we haved Iconic switches with bluetooth throughout the house all ready)

??

Regards.

PS - just looked at the fine print and the Z energy plan I am looking at says no timed hot water during the off peak / free period.

Really? Any other plans out there that will allow this to happen?

https://www.z.co.nz/products-and-services/power-your-home/ev-at-home-plan/

PPS - Looking at getting solar next year, so would still be handy to move usage to when the sun is out, but I may be confusing a time with a diverter....