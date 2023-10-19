Thinking of getting a timer so that the hot water cylinder can be used during off peak / free power.
This Bluetooth enabled one looks to be a good buy.
https://www.kiwisparks.co.nz/products/bluetooth-hot-water-cylinder-control-kit
I am looking at a power plan with 3 hours off peak free.
- Anyone been this route and what was your experience/
- Will three hours be enough to reheat the water (recent cylinder, insulated and family sized but only two of us in the house....)
- Anyone tried the Schneider timer (attracted to it becuase we haved Iconic switches with bluetooth throughout the house all ready)
??
Regards.
PS - just looked at the fine print and the Z energy plan I am looking at says no timed hot water during the off peak / free period.
Really? Any other plans out there that will allow this to happen?
https://www.z.co.nz/products-and-services/power-your-home/ev-at-home-plan/
PPS - Looking at getting solar next year, so would still be handy to move usage to when the sun is out, but I may be confusing a time with a diverter....