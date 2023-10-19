Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Timer for hot water - how effective and cost savings?
#310437 19-Oct-2023 08:51
Thinking of getting a timer so that the hot water cylinder can be used during off peak / free power.

 

This Bluetooth enabled one looks to be a good buy.

 

https://www.kiwisparks.co.nz/products/bluetooth-hot-water-cylinder-control-kit

 

I am looking at a power plan with 3 hours off peak free.

 

     

  1. Anyone been this route and what was your experience/
  2. Will three hours be enough to reheat the water (recent cylinder, insulated and family sized but only two of us in the house....)
  3. Anyone tried the Schneider timer (attracted to it becuase we haved Iconic switches with bluetooth throughout the house all ready)

 

??

 

Regards. 

 

PS - just looked at the fine print and the Z energy plan I am looking at says no timed hot water during the off peak / free period.

 

Really? Any other plans out there that will allow this to happen?

 

https://www.z.co.nz/products-and-services/power-your-home/ev-at-home-plan/

 

PPS - Looking at getting solar next year, so would still be handy to move usage to when the sun is out, but I may be confusing a time with a diverter....

  #3150006 19-Oct-2023 09:04
I had two of these units (not from kiwisparks, but same thing) installed by an electrician about 1 year ago.

 

One of them still works fine, the other one has failed and will no longer turn on. The electrician is no longer around, and I cannot get Schnieder to respond to emails, so I appear to be stuck with a $150 unit that doesn't work at all.

 

From a power savings perspective - as long as you schedule showers etc we saw a pretty big difference. For only two people you will 100% be fine. We have a house hold of 6. FYI the power company can't tell if you're scheduling water this way. 

 

Cool concept but now would worried about longevity of the product.

 

 

 

Also - this is anecdotal of course - YMMV.

 

 

 
 
 
 

  #3150012 19-Oct-2023 09:22
We have Solar HW, top element is managed by the Solar LCD panel, it has 3 timers. The bottom element is on the grid so we got a timer for that, $200 installed. Reasoning is I keep the grid off all year. Timer is to turn both elements on in my hour of free power. In solar off season I set the top element on for an hour or so in the afternoon 

  #3150036 19-Oct-2023 09:40
OP here.

 

 

 

The electricity company clarified their conditions, no problem using the free power for hot water...

 

 

 

Hi Paul

 

 

 

You can use the free hours/off peak rates for any power consumption except that on a controlled meter which runs at a flat rate 24 hours.  For some people this is your hot water.

 

Check your previous bill to see whether you have separate meters (would be a separate line on your bill)

 


Rachel



  #3150043 19-Oct-2023 09:54
I have two Voltex Bluetooth timers installed (both at the switchboard) - cost about $900 for both, installed (I live pretty rural so Sparky costs are not kind to me). We also have a fair sized grid tied solar setup (8.4 kWh) and use Contact's Good Nights for our two electric hot water cylinders.

 

Looking at my current usage, I use between 10 and 12 kWh during the "free" period - the vast majority of which comes from the hot water re-heating. 

 

 

 

You can work out your potential repayment on investment based on the figures above (if that helps you at all).

  #3150050 19-Oct-2023 10:06
Works fine if you only shower/bath once a day.

We have a Schneider timer. Works fine but we have a house of 4-5 including 3 teenagers who are home during the day and go to gym etc.

The water does not reheat in time for the evening. I had it turning on/off based on off peak rates for Flick and just never had much luck.

