Anyone with experience in removing the UV damaged surface of headlights (failed warrant..). I've successfully gotten it pretty good with wet and dry 1500 then 2000 grit, then polishing with CRC Headlight doctor. I'm wanting to now protect the surface. Lots of US Youtube vids suggesting 2K ClearCoat but I'm having trouble finding even a 1K one with decent reviews in NZ. Considering CRC Clear Zinc but am not sure if this is totally clear or suitable. Other option is just to leave the finish from Headlight Doctor, but suspect that wont last long.