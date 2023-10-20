Yeah it probably won't last long. I've polished mine up in the past and it never lasts, really need to clear coat it as you say. You could take the headlights out and to a panel beater perhaps? They will be spraying 2k clear quite a bit I imagine so they might be able to spray them with the next job for not stupid money. Alternatively you could just buy a spray can of clear coat from an automotive paint shop, prepsol clean the lights to get rid of any polish and other gunk, then give them a few coats. 2k from a painter will be much more hard wearing though.