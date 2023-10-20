Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home Workshop DIYAdvice re headlight restoration
#310456 20-Oct-2023 21:43
Anyone with experience in removing the UV damaged surface of headlights (failed warrant..).  I've successfully gotten it pretty good with wet and dry 1500 then 2000 grit, then polishing with CRC Headlight doctor.  I'm wanting to now protect the surface.  Lots of US Youtube vids suggesting 2K ClearCoat but I'm having trouble finding even a 1K one with decent reviews in NZ.  Considering CRC Clear Zinc but am not sure if this is totally clear or suitable.  Other option is just to leave the finish from Headlight Doctor, but suspect that wont last long.

  #3150674 20-Oct-2023 22:41
Yeah it probably won't last long. I've polished mine up in the past and it never lasts, really need to clear coat it as you say.  You could take the headlights out and to a panel beater perhaps? They will be spraying 2k clear quite a bit I imagine so they might be able to spray them with the next job for not stupid money. Alternatively you could just buy a spray can of clear coat from an automotive paint shop, prepsol clean the lights to get rid of any polish and other gunk, then give them a few coats. 2k from a painter will be much more hard wearing though.

 
 
 
 

  #3150675 20-Oct-2023 22:46
tbh i just spray mine with silicon spray before i take the car for a warrant and it's always passed

  #3150683 20-Oct-2023 23:55
Guessing it is because it is left outside? Maybe a cover when not being used?

