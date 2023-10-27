I got a rental that the in ground water tank concrete lid just falls through as the edges have worn away and one corner has snapped off.



Is any plywood safe to use? I was just going to make a template of the hole with one piece by stenciling the shape, so it fits snuggly in the concrete lid hole and then screwing that to another piece that is inches wide all round so it doesnt fall in, and just put a bsic handle on top.

I just dont know if plywood is toxic? If so any other ideas for an easy buiild? I did consider another concrete but its going to be painful to fit into the hole perfectly again. I rang a tank guy and he said that is why they dont rebuild tank lids......