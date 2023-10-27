Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Need new water tank (drinking water) lid as concrete one has crumbled away, plywood safe?
TeaLeaf

#310516 27-Oct-2023 12:23
I got a rental that the in ground water tank concrete lid just falls through as the edges have worn away and one corner has snapped off.

Is any plywood safe to use? I was just going to make a template of the hole with one piece by stenciling the shape, so it fits snuggly in the concrete lid hole and then screwing that to another piece that is inches wide all round so it doesnt fall in, and just put a bsic handle on top.

 

I just dont know if plywood is toxic? If so any other ideas for an easy buiild? I did consider another concrete but its going to be painful to fit into the hole perfectly again. I rang a tank guy and he said that is why they dont rebuild tank lids......

mdf

mdf
  #3152670 27-Oct-2023 13:00
Standard plywood rated for external use (H3.2) is treated with pretty nasty stuff, I wouldn't want to be drinking anything that came into contact with it. You can get "untreated" marine grade plywood. It's quite expensive though and you would want to check that "untreated" means drinking safe, not just "we don't use arsenic" (which is what H3.2 includes... and we use in playgrounds).

 
 
 
 

TeaLeaf

  #3152718 27-Oct-2023 13:04
mdf:

 

Standard plywood rated for external use (H3.2) is treated with pretty nasty stuff, I wouldn't want to be drinking anything that came into contact with it. You can get "untreated" marine grade plywood. It's quite expensive though and you would want to check that "untreated" means drinking safe, not just "we don't use arsenic" (which is what H3.2 includes... and we use in playgrounds).

 

 

Cheers all the things I was worrying about.

 

any ideas on another material can use?

  #3152725 27-Oct-2023 13:12
How big is the hole? Plastic and steel are options, but both would require a bit of fabricobbling starting from scratch. You might get lucky with an exact fit, but otherwise would probably be best to buy something off the shelf and adapting the tank to the cover. Assumptions on my part, but I would guess most straightforward would be a cover that is slightly too big then making a collar to fit around the mouth of the tank.



TeaLeaf

  #3152731 27-Oct-2023 13:47
mdf:

 

How big is the hole? 

 

 

about 3ft by 2ft off the top of my head.  I did consider making a mould and pouring some diy cement, but unsure if that is safe either. another idea was just to lay some kind of rubbery plastic over the hole and some how creating some clips in the tank to anchor the cover too....

Gurezaemon
~HONYAKKER!~
  #3152734 27-Oct-2023 13:54
Maybe cut a plywood cap and then coat it in something safer? Roof paint is supposed to be safe, as lots of people get water off their roof.

 

Alternatively, what about a couple of layers of fibreglass or something? 




pih

pih
  #3152738 27-Oct-2023 14:11
Gurezaemon:

 

Maybe cut a plywood cap and then coat it in something safer? Roof paint is supposed to be safe, as lots of people get water off their roof.

 

 

Roof paint is safe after 2-3 heavy rain falls, so if using roof paint you'd want to coat it several times and weather it before use, my feeling is that even marine ply may delaminate over time if the edges are exposed to the weather.

 

With a hole that size you'd want to make sure that it was strong enough to walk on and not likely to blow off in strong wind. Another thought is something like roofing polycarbonate sheet (>=6mm solid), or ACM (Aluminium Composite Material) expensive for a whole sheet but you might be able to find an offcut cheap. Ensure the UV treated side is up (for polycarbonate). It will need to be weighed down or strapped on somehow, but it should hold the weight of an average adult, depending on hole size.

TeaLeaf

  #3152783 27-Oct-2023 16:09
yeah u do not want any sun light getting in your tank.

Yes the fit is important, none of them are built safe enough to walk on. which is odd as kids plat on the damn things. Not sure about the polycarb versions. actually I wonder if the poly carb guys could make me one.



Bung
  #3152862 27-Oct-2023 18:59
TeaLeaf: Yes the fit is important, none of them are built safe enough to walk on. which is odd as kids plat on the damn things. Not sure about the polycarb versions. actually I wonder if the poly carb guys could make me one.

 

 

Do you really mean that you have buried water tank with a lid that can't be walked on or is it only partially buried?

