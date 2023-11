pih: gzt: Do you really need petrol? Good question: if you only need light lopping and hedge trimming, perhaps a battery one would be better. But for jobs on a modest lifestyle block the answer is a solid yes: petrol is a must. OP, I bought what looks suspiciously like the white-label version of the Hyundai from TradeTested about a year ago. It came in red, looked otherwise identical and had all the same attachments for about the same price. Hopefully the design has improved since I bought mine. The TT one is definitely grunty, but it is very heavy and the strap is not very good. Several annoying features about it: the handle seems to slip around the main shaft, in spite of repeated tightening. It can be hard to start, and gets very hot to the point that a plastic cable sheath has melted. YMMV.

Thats it. Even a corded trimmer can be enough for some, especially with the branch lopper on the end of the blade, very useful on any trimmer but often never used. Heck I got those whisper snippers. I have a bunch of that orange brand from the US that is suppose to sharpen itself. The push mower looks very good, if I had a tiny bit of grass Id enjoy using that. The most dissapointing product I own is Ryobi battery whipper snipper. Every time you press go, it takes a small piece of the plastic off so its always precise. But even the organic brand breaks down, but into sub particles, is not organic matter. That pisses me off. I want a rid on mower, but my self properlled John Deere mower keeps going, and is pretty lol. I also use a small engine morrison type that is super ligt so gets into corners the JD cant.

Yeah I saw the red one, its $200 less, could buy a body harness for it maybe...