50mm, but yeah. My understanding is that that's a comms guideline for reducing interference though, not a hard-and-fast legal safety rule.

On the other hand, there legally needs to be adequate clearance, an earthed barrier, or a double-insulated or reinforced insulation barrier between mains and not-mains.

That avoids stupid things like the phase wire falling out or snapping off, and hitting the coax. Or the jacket on the inner core rubbing through or suffering from cold flow from the pressure over the years. Or various other possible failure modes.

From that point of view, it might be compliant to do it if you then sleeved the coax and termination with a layer of double-wall heatshrink, all the way from the back of the faceplate (including the connector) out of the box. I think there might still be a compliance issue with ELV and LV on the same plate, though.

Just put another box in.