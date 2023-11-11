Is there any reason I shouldn't or can't have a power outlet like this
https://www.electricaldirectltd.co.nz/product/1784-PDL-Socket-Outlet-600-Series-Twin-switched-Assembled-Horizontal-Extra-switch-240-V-10-A-White?gclid=CjwKCAiAxreqBhAxEiwAfGfndHIBf5_TBnu7jThwEABSSQl6xr92C59zvASEzwVAbpYFI2cWt9yBRRoCA18QAvD_BwE
And replace the standalone switch in the middle with a coax jack like this
https://www.electricaldirectltd.co.nz/product/2049-PDL-F-Type-Connector-Communication-Module-SKY-Legend?gclid=CjwKCAiAxreqBhAxEiwAfGfndGRe9iLtjLzko2575T-Z1RxEObTj3qMJRMq016cQzpXcaDfhsEVUCxoCcQ4QAvD_BwE