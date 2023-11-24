Currently having an issue with a newish home which has two full size dishwashers installed in the kitchen, and it has always had these two dishwashers installed. Normally we don't use the two dishwashers at the same time, but recently we have for cleaning pots, and we have noticed that when they are both running and we then turn on the kettle, the fuse trips, and it knocks out power in one part of the house. I think the circuit is on a 16A circuit breaker.
The power outlets are labeled with the circuit number, and going around that house, I have found 15 double sockets connected to that same circuit, so it has been used in one large part of the house across different 4 rooms. There are also 2 additional single sockets, one for each dishwasher. There is also an LED kitchen bench strip light on that circuit. There possibly maybe a few more outlets behind cabinets. So that is a total of 32 individual outlets on that circuit. There are used in areas in the kitchen and living and lounge areas, and used for things like a TV, amplifier, toaster etc, which are all attached to that circuit. I don' think the circuit should be tripping from normal usage like this. Does it sound like the sparky has put too many outlets on the circuit, and is there any standard or best practice guideline in NZ showing what it should be? Is it easy for a sparky to fix this, by putting some of the circuits on a different circuit breaker? TIA