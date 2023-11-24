Determination of maximum demand via limitation (the breaker will trip before damage occurs) is legal from the point of view of electrical safety.

The standards do include guidelines in Appendix C that suggest the initial twenty sockets should be assessed as 10A, and 5A for each additional twenty or part thereof - that would imply up to forty sockets counts as 15A, within the 16A MCB. Note that for the purposes of that clause, a double socket counts twice, so your situation calculates as 15A per the standard. As noted though, these are guidelines and subject to quite a lot of interpretation. Doubling the number of sockets doesn't really double the connected load; it's more about the floor space and the use of the space.

However, the CGA and other consumer protection can come into play, especially given that you explicitly asked for accommodation for a second dishwasher, unless they were told they wouldn't be used simultaneously.

I'd be curious to know how many socket circuits they ended up with and how large the house is. Was this just terrible planning or were they trying to skimp on circuits? If it's all daisy chained rather than a tee early on, there could also be fault current/volt drop issues, especially if it's all wired in 2.5mm^2.

When I was house-bashing we tried to avoid going past 10 doubles, especially for anything serving the kitchen, and get the kitchen loads pretty evenly split onto at least two circuits. Smaller houses with fixed heating can easily fit on four socket circuits without issues.