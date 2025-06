Placing the driver above the insulation is good practice if practical, and will reduce the light temps.

Downlights have SCB & HCB ratings (in millimetres) for distance to flammable structural materials, like ceiling joists. 0mm for both is standard for good modern lights.

The IC-4/IC-F standards verify compatibility with insulation rated for continuous exposure to 90C temperatures, and which passes a 30-second exposure to a 'needle flame'. It seems unlikely Pinex would pass that. OTOH, the front surface of the pinex is exposed to the cool room air which is not the case for thermal insulation in the roof space.

Further ways to improve light life and lower temperatures are to pick the biggest diameter light possible with the lowest wattage, to reduce the power density. If you can get one with an adjustable current driver, even better - wind it down and install more lights.

Can types are not likely to be any better (especially as someone could fit an incandescent bulb) and are probably not compliant as all residential downlights are now required to be insulation-compatible.