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ForumsHome Workshop DIYIn need of 1x Siemens RDE20.1 underfloor heating controller or battery holder
JaredN

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#310947 2-Dec-2023 12:20
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I have lost the battery holder to a Siemens RDE20.1 which doesn't look to be readily available and would be greatly appreciative if someone had one I could purchase!

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  #3167218 2-Dec-2023 16:07
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Give Siemens in Auckland a call. They used to carry spares of these and may be able to help.

If they don’t RDE100.1 is the direct replacement.

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