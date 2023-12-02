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Home Workshop DIY
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In need of 1x Siemens RDE20.1 underfloor heating controller or battery holder
JaredN
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Wannabe Geek
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310947
2-Dec-2023 12:20
I have lost the battery holder to a Siemens RDE20.1 which doesn't look to be readily available and would be greatly appreciative if someone had one I could purchase!
Handle9
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#3167218
2-Dec-2023 16:07
Give Siemens in Auckland a call. They used to carry spares of these and may be able to help.
If they don’t RDE100.1 is the direct replacement.
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