I have an ismartgate set up that has not worked well from day one, it is a mixture of wired and wireless sensors.

I thought I would try and tidy it up over the Christmas/New Years break, so might as well look at replacing the original wiring and buttons.

After any advice or comments on my plan.

Would 24 AWG/ 0.2mm CSA be the right gauge? Something like this? Any recommendations on suppliers?

Joining cables, would it be ok to use Scotchlok connectors? (I would rather not solder).

The existing buttons are similar to these, I am happy with something similar but cannot find them online where they do not cost +$20 each, which seems ridiculously expensive. Again, any recommendations on suppliers?

Lastly, any recommendations on mounting the magnet, for a magnetic reed switch, to the roller door? I cleaned/prepped the door but double sided tape doesn't seem to last any longer than a month or two before it falls off. Unfortunately I have a limited space I can mount it in due to the corrugation ridges being narrow with wider troughs. Should I drill holes and rivet it onto the door with a bracket made from sheet brace strap