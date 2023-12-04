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ForumsHome Workshop DIYSmart Garage Door Opener? Tailwind iQ3?
ping182nz

188 posts

Master Geek


#310981 4-Dec-2023 18:59
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Hi

 

Does anyone have a Smart Garage Door opener?

 

Looking for any advice on them

 

I was looking at a Tailwind iQ3, anyone have one?

 

I have a Dominator sdo-2-v2 opener - which I am hoping will be fine...

 

Thanks in advance for any advice

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billgates
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  #3168119 4-Dec-2023 20:06
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I just finished installing a Meross smart wifi garage door opener. Took around 30 minutes to install all up. Cost was around $55 for homekit version delivered or $45 for non homekit version. I am currently running it via Homekit but will be integrating it with home assistant greenbox shortly.

It works really well. I purchased it from aliexpress 2 weeks ago and it arrived on last Friday.




Do whatever you want to do man.

  



BadCo
109 posts

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  #3168194 4-Dec-2023 21:36
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If you are using Home Assistant, them OpenGarage is a good option.

https://opengarage.io/

BadCo
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  #3168195 4-Dec-2023 21:37
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Currently I just use a Shelly 1 on the motor controllers auxillary terminals.



sfrasernz
234 posts

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  #3168209 5-Dec-2023 06:49
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Same As above. I use a Shelly1, powered from 12v output on the garage opener motor. I’ve also run a reed switch to monitor the open/close status and have it integrated into Home Assistant.

guyl
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  #3168249 5-Dec-2023 09:42
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I have had a Tailwind IQ3 for about a year. I'm really happy with it. Was very easy to install.

 

Occasionally it doesn't open when getting home, but a restart of the app on my iPhone sorts it.

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