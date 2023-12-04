Hi
Does anyone have a Smart Garage Door opener?
Looking for any advice on them
I was looking at a Tailwind iQ3, anyone have one?
I have a Dominator sdo-2-v2 opener - which I am hoping will be fine...
Thanks in advance for any advice
I have had a Tailwind IQ3 for about a year. I'm really happy with it. Was very easy to install.
Occasionally it doesn't open when getting home, but a restart of the app on my iPhone sorts it.
You can support Geekzone with a one-off or recurring donation via PressPatron.