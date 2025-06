Well finally got around to striping this tap from the sink.

You need to have a contortionist arm to get around the InSinkErator and then contortionist fingers to manipulate the open ended spanner to loosen, then finger undo the nut on the very long threaded pipe, all through a very small cupboard wall cutout. Then to find out in the end all that was not necessary.

AS the water spout can be unscrewed and the plastic flip lever slides out. It was just all so very gunged up and took quite a bit of force to undo the spout. Sprayed some penetrating solution on it all and waited 15 minutes and things loosen up. The two 'O' rings on the spout were fine. It was and still is to a certain extent, the lever plunger that is the problem. Though after the penetrating oil, a good soapy clean, then silicon spray, loosened the plunger up, I believe the actual spring is just old and has lost it springiness. To remove the spring requires a slot headed (snake eyes) bit to go over the plunger. Anyway I doubt whether I could get a new spring anyway.

For now it is working way better than it did and if you let the flip lever really spring back to neutral it does not drip anymore.

I new Stefani Chrome Tap to Suit 1/4" from Bunnings costs $44.36

All in all it was an interesting exercise and in the near future we will have to buy a replacement tap.