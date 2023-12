You can get proper aluminium sliding fly screen doors that fit inside your ranch sliders. We have had that for our single slider off the kitchen since 1975 and had to get it replaced a couple of years ago and it was no problem to get that done. Ours has a C shape aluminium channel screwed to the door casing top and bottom and the fly door just pops into that, with its wheels running in the channel. If you do not like the shading from the fly screen mesh in winter, you can pop the door out and store it in the garage, but we have never bothered with that. There is a vertical aluminium panel with felt on the end of it to close the gap between the ranch slider and the fly door.