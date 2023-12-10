I have a oyster ceiling light made for an incandescent bulb. I have put a led bulb in to avoid heating up the ceiling and led is better. Problem is a normal bulb has a wider beam angle where as the led has the white plastic near the base so the lights does not shine backwards meaning the light only points to one side of the room
I want about 1300lm 3000k. Stick light led's look like they may not ve much better. I have seen some filament led bulb over 1000lm bit only 2700k
My problem with newer led oysters is they do not look like plastic lights from a public toilet / office building not glass and stainless