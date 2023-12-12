As per the post title, looking for a decent (but reasonably priced) tiler in Christchurch that someone could recommend from experience. Not looking for the cheapest, just a good tiler who charges a fair price.

What should we realistically be paying per sqm to get a floor tiled?

We've also got existing vinyl plank that needs to be uplifted first and then grind the concrete, but tilers seem to be quoting skilled labour rates for that part as well. What should that be costing? I'm being quoted way higher than online calculators suggest for the uplift (over 3x more), I suspect because it's the shitty part of the job they don't want to do. Where would I go to get the uplift and grind done as a separate standalone job before the tiler comes in?

Thanks