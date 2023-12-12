Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Recommended Tilers in Christchurch
As per the post title, looking for a decent (but reasonably priced) tiler in Christchurch that someone could recommend from experience. Not looking for the cheapest, just a good tiler who charges a fair price.

 

What should we realistically be paying per sqm to get a floor tiled?

 

We've also got existing vinyl plank that needs to be uplifted first and then grind the concrete, but tilers seem to be quoting skilled labour rates for that part as well. What should that be costing? I'm being quoted way higher than online calculators suggest for the uplift (over 3x more), I suspect because it's the shitty part of the job they don't want to do. Where would I go to get the uplift and grind done as a separate standalone job before the tiler comes in?

 

Thanks

You could try Richard from Base 7 - 0272237880. I have used him a few times for both floor prep (sanding/glue removal) and laying of vinyl plank flooring but I know he also lays tiles. I found him through Builders Crack where he has great reviews: https://builderscrack.co.nz/business-info/11227. He has 250 customer reviews which are all pretty much 5 stars. I myself found him to be very reasonably priced. Definitely worth getting an estimate from him. I note his liability insurance details on Builders Crack show expired, so you may just need to check with him - he may have just neglected to update his Builders Crack profile with his renewal details.

 

If things don't work out with Richard, you could also try Pete from Mancan. Again I found him on Builders Crack and have used him on more than one occasion for wall tiling, and with 171 reviews he also has a high rating. His number is 0272708383. https://builderscrack.co.nz/business-info/4373 

 

EDIT: sorry I didn't answer the second part of your question. I've never paid anyone to lift old vinyl flooring - I just used a spade to scrape under and lift it and then just peeled it off. I then got the abovementioned Richard to come in and sand all the glue off the remaining floor surface (concrete in my case)

 
 
 
 

Wheelbarrow01:

Thanks for that, will give them a try.

One tiler I contacted (randomly selected from Google search) suggested tiling over the existing vinyl planks. Is that an accepted thing to do, because I’d never heard of doing that?

